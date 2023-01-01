America Rescue Plan Act funding affects Liberty Twp. 2023 budget

LIBERTY TWP. – Liberty Township will spend more money in 2023 than it receives.

But that, officials say, is largely due to not spending money it received in 2021 and 2022 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

About $1.5 million of those dollars will be spent on paving in 2023 – pushing spending levels above revenue.

Revenues of just over $30 million are projected for 2023. Expenditures of $32.2 million are expected.

“Our team is committed to responsibly managing the taxpayer dollars we receive,’’ said Kristen Bitonte, township administrator.

“We have a strong track record of performing due diligence four our elected leaders to make informed decisions about township spending.”

This year’s budget is described as a “stay the course” budget that includes inflationary increases.

“We’re always pretty conservative about our budget,’’ said Michelle Greis, the township’s assistant administrator and finance director. “There are a lot of unknowns.”

Over the next six years revenues are not expected to vary much. Revenues are project at between $30 million and $31.7 million.

Expenses over that period vary from a low of $29.6 million in 2024 to $31.7 million in 2027.

“When evaluating a township budget, you can’t just look at one year – so much is connected to capital improvements with large purchases,’’ said Trustee President Tom Farrell.

“You can’t split the cost of capital – like large pieces of equipment or a fire truck – over multiple years. The budget will go up and down.”

The 2023 budget includes the replacement of a dump truck and a staff vehicle in the fire department. One new position in the fire department – marshal – is also planned.

“We are making a concerted effort to make capital equipment last longer,’’ Farrell said.

“Our staff has done an excellent job of not looking one year at a time but by looking five to seven years…being as frugal as possible without affecting the quality of life.”

The township will again focus on the Millikin Road interchange with Interstate 75. Last June the Federal Highway Administration approved the interchange.

Story continues

“We’re still focused on Millikin, not so much affecting the budget as staffing,’’ Farrell said.

The staff is working with a consultant to make sure zoning is set up to match the vision for the interchange and surrounding land and roads, Farrell said.

“It means tweaking the Vision Plan to make sure it’s realistic and something that be executed,’’ he said. “It doesn’t have a huge cost associated with it.”

Staff will also be working with several governmental and other groups to put together a finance plan for the interchange project.

At the same time, trustees will be looking for a new township administrator to replace Bitonte who last month announced her resignation effective at the end of January.

Budget projects:

Roundabout constructed at Princeton and Maud Hughes roads

Improvements at Wilhelmina Park

Replacement of cardiac monitors and self-contained breathing apparatus and compressor

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: America Rescue Plan Act funding affects Liberty Twp. 2023 budget