America Seen as Eldorado for Luxury Consumption

Miles Socha
·6 min read

As counterintuitive as it might seem, luxury analysts see the United States as an emerging market — and one that’s likely to continue to lift the fortunes of Europe’s biggest players.

To be sure, recent rates of consumption have been staggering.

More from WWD

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, the luxury sector in the U.S. has been logging triple-digit gains since March, with July spending on luxury up 118 percent versus 2020, and up 54 percent versus 2019.

“Our base-case scenario for global luxury goods demand is benign, with probable further acceleration in Q3,” said Luca Solca, senior research analyst, global luxury goods, at Bernstein. “Consumer demand cycles don’t end abruptly. A demand wave like this could well last 12 or more months.”

And what a wave it has been.

In July, Kering said retail sales at its luxury houses soared by 263 percent year-on-year in the second quarter in North America, with brands led by Gucci gaining traction with all age groups. Likewise, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton saw Q2 sales in the U.S. more than double in the second quarter and 60 percent in the first half, almost equaling growth in Asia, excluding Japan, where revenues rose 70 percent during the first six months of the year.

According to observers, bulked-up savings, pent-up demand, stimulus checks and a robust economy all contributed to what some described as over-consumption of luxury goods in the U.S. in recent months.

“We’ve been very bullish on luxury goods,” said Oliver Chen, managing director and senior equity research analyst covering retail and luxury goods at Cowen. “There’s a certain degree of bifurcation in the market where luxury goods have been robust, and then consumers continue to look for value. Luxury is also doing a better job innovating with customers.

“The pandemic has given designers and creatives an opportunity to contemplate and innovate,” he added. “All the good momentum we’re seeing now should continue. Also, we might have the best back-to-school period we’ve ever seen in our lives – because everybody’s going back to school.”

According to Chen, luxury’s embrace of online selling, and casualization — along with a more inclusive, democratic and youthful posture —) are coalescing to drive the sector. “Luxury is on this journey of redefining itself, to modernize for new generations of shoppers.”

Erwan Rambourg, global head of consumer and retail research at HSBC, said the “K-shaped recovery described by the Biden campaign in 2020 has been a reality and consumers who were well off pre-COVID-19 are oftentimes even better off now and, as a consequence, have been spending on luxury for the first time or if not, indeed, spending more. We have seen some trading up and higher baskets.”

He noted that soaring equity markets, and the trend to “stay-cationing,” shifted spending toward goods over travel experiences and thereby supported consumption of personal luxury goods.

“As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, consumers are eager to go back to life, and as they do, they spend money — both on experiences and products,” Solca agreed.

What’s more, “social media and KOLs have contributed to making consumers’ aspirations to luxury goods universal: Everyone wants to stand out and be at his or her best on Instagram,” Solca continued, also noting that “luxury brands have been able to embrace new product categories — like sneakers and T-shirts — that resonate with younger consumers.”

Mastercard SpendingPulse cited high demand recently for evening attire and formal wear in America given the surge of weddings, parties and reunions as pandemic restrictions ease.

“The U.S. consumer has come back… and luxury is at the top of the list,” said Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former chief executive officer and chairman of Saks Inc. “It’s the strongest sector out there.”

Sadove cited a high correlation between stock-market performance and spending by high-end consumers, but also pent-up demand. “I’ve been stuck inside and I want to express myself,” is how he described the general sentiment.

According to Mastercard data for July, spending on apparel is up 10 percent pre-pandemic, department stores are up 7 percent, and the brick-and-mortar channel 15 percent.

Recalling the shame around luxury spending after the financial crisis of 2007-2008, when some sheepish shoppers asked for brown-paper bags at high-end stores, Sadove remarked: “I think we’re in the reverse situation now.”

According to the most recent Amex Trendex survey, one quarter of consumers said they were already spending on luxury products at pre-pandemic levels; one-third said they now enjoy dressing up for social events and gatherings more than they did prior to the pandemic, and nearly half (48 percent) said they plan on putting more effort into their appearance.

“We’ve seen great demand for our premium products. In fact, in Q2 new card member acquisition was at a record high and retention rates remain above pre-pandemic levels,” said Rafael Mason, senior vice president, global premium products at American Express.

Pointing to an appetite for unique experiences, 80 percent of Millennials said they were interested in shopping at pop-up stores with novelty or limited-edition merchandise over standard retail, Amex Trendex data shows.

HSBC’s Rambourg certainly sees a deeper shift in the consumer mindset under way.

“If luxury demand were just about wealth, the U.S. would have already been much bigger, so recent financial incentives — strong equity markets, staycations, stimulus packages — may have had an influence, but the real shift is more psychological than financial there,” he said in an interview. “From a psychological perspective, the so-called guilt factor that was prevalent after 9/11 and again after the global financial crisis seems to have evaporated. The U.S. luxury market is still held back by a value-for-money culture, but a younger, more diverse, wealthy consumer is now a lot more willing to spend on high-end labels.”

In his view, as it becomes more acceptable in America to splash out on luxury goods and designer labels, the sector is bound to recruit more consumers, some of whom “could become loyal and influence others to enter the luxury pyramid. There is a generational shift happening with younger consumers more open-minded toward luxury, and a healthy boost provided by African-American, Hispanic, and Asian-American communities who tend to spend a disproportionate amount of income of premium goods and influence the rest of the market.”

Is there anything that could burst the buoyant mood?

Observers warn that further outbreaks of COVID-19 and the hyper-contagious Delta variant could impact supply chains and inventories, as well as diminish demand.

“U.S. discretionary demand and consumer feel-good is dependent on the health of the stock market,” Solca added. “So far, so good. Higher interest rates too soon, could dampen the recovery.”

On the plus side, Mastercard SpendingPulse noted that further stimulus payments bode well for the holiday period.

“Right now, we’re in a Goldilocks retail environment: the consumer is very healthy, they still have the cash, the markets are strong, back to school is trending really well. And you have the child tax credit,” Sadove said. “I’m not giving a forecast for Mastercard, but my own expectation would be that we’re going to see a very strong consumer demand through the holiday season, and very good full-price selling.”

See also:

Can U.S. Consumers Keep Delivering Growth for Luxury Brands?

The United States of Luxury

Luxury Acquisitions Just Beginning as Big Players Consolidate: HSBC

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Pemex Is Buying a U.S. Refinery That Lost $360 Million This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos Mexicanos is buying has racked up a rare net loss of about $360 million this year, adding to the challenges Mexico faces in seeking energy independence. Mexico’s state-owned oil giant agreed in May to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s majority stake in the Deer Park refinery. The facility’s forced shutdown during the Texas freeze in mid-February led it to post the losses through July, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Deer Park ha

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • Thousands with student loan debt are owed refunds — see if you qualify

    You could be entitled to money back, but not realize it.

  • Is Investing in the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

    The good news is, even this passive approach to investing is likely to allow the average income earner to become a self-made millionaire by the time he or she decides to retire. Let's take a hypothetical 25-year-old named Ted as an example. Ted has landed a job as an apprentice HVAC technician earning a relatively typical $34,000 per year.

  • Why Suze Orman’s favorite investing method might cost you money

    Dollar-cost averaging usually loses out to another technique, a new study shows.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • How Nio's Norway Market Entry Is Unfolding

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) announced its foray into Norway in early May, marking its first-ever overseas expansion. Since then, the automaker has moved at a fast pace. Here's a timeline. • Mid-June: Nio disclosed it received the European Whole Vehicle Type Approval for its ES8 SUV, signaling the receipt of the official nod for mass production and license plate registration in all EU countries. • Early July: The first batch of Nio home charging piles and superchargers were shipped to Norway, with the g

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.