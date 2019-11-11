America’s Veterans, Then and Now

Today at 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, we mark the 101st anniversary of the armistice that ended the agony of the First World War. The armistice went into effect, by Paris time, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918, at what must have seemed at the time like the eleventh hour for Western civilization. On its first anniversary, a hundred years ago today, the Wilson administration proclaimed the day “Armistice Day.” It became a national holiday in 1938, at a time when the commemoration of peace in Europe looked increasingly like a short-lived victory.

In 1954, by order of President Dwight Eisenhower, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day. There was some popular discontent with the term “armistice” at the time, due to the anticlimactic armistice concluding active hostilities in the Korean War the previous year, but the main impetus was to honor the many veterans of that war and the Second World War with a more general holiday. (Memorial Day, with its specific focus on the fallen in combat, dates back to the Civil War.) Congress, in an effort to ensure more three-day weekends for federal workers, moved the holiday to the fourth Monday in October in 1968 (along with relocating Memorial Day, Columbus Day, and Washington’s birthday from their longstanding dates), but the breaking of the connection with the holiday’s historic roots was unpopular, and Gerald Ford signed a law returning Veterans Day to November 11 in 1975, after the conclusion of the Vietnam War.

The evolution of the holiday is itself reflective of the changing status of military service in America. In the generation of the Founding Fathers, Americans saw it as every able-bodied man’s duty to serve in the militia, giving the nation a potentially larger military force than even most European powers in the days before the French Revolutionary levée en masse of 1793 changed war from a contest of professional standing armies to battles of entire peoples. During the Revolution, the Continental Army was typically outnumbered about three to two by the British and Hessian forces (which rarely exceeded 25,000 men), but the balance was often evened and then some by the militia. In fact, the British needed to counter this with significant recruitment of local loyalist militia of their own. Yet Americans of that era had a deep and vocal dislike of standing armies, and Washington moved swiftly to demobilize the Continental Army once the war was over.

A militia-based society was falling behind the times by the War of 1812, when the greatly expanded British Army, battle-hardened from fighting Napoleon, frequently overmatched the American militia. In the four decades that followed, military service became increasingly rare, as the nation depended on a small, professional army. And yet military heroes never lost their luster: War heroes and generals such as Andrew Jackson, William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Franklin Pierce, Winfield Scott, and John C. Frémont became presidents or presidential candidates, often mainly on the strength of their service.

The Civil War changed all that — for a while. The vast demands of the war led both Union and Confederacy to impose forced conscription, and around 3 million men served. Active-duty Union soldiers were a crucial voting bloc in 1864, backing Lincoln over their former commander, George McClellan. The uniformity of service brought many changes: For example, the Union’s need to outfit so many men so quickly led to the development of standard sizes for men’s clothing. The First World War’s demands for uniforming the men would likewise produce unprecedented data on the physical dimensions of the typical American man. Civil War service by former slaves had far-reaching consequences for popular views of African Americans as capable and deserving citizens, a process that would be repeated in the Second World War. Veterans of the war would found organizations ranging from the Grand Army of the Republic and the National Rifle Association in the North to the Ku Klux Klan in the South.

In the years after the war, American presidents and other political leaders tended to be younger men than before — because they were men who had served. Ulysses S. Grant was 46 when he took the oath of office; three decades later, William McKinley was 53, having been a teenager during his service. Oliver Wendell Holmes, who was gravely wounded at Antietam in 1862 and retired from the Supreme Court in 1931, closed that chapter. The Second World War and the Vietnam War would likewise skew the age of political leaders, from the young veterans of 1960 — John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, the generation to whom “the torch has been passed” — to Bob Dole and John McCain, the last men of their generation. Ralph Hall and John Dingell were the last Second World War veterans to serve in Congress; both died this year.