America Votes names new executive director

Following its former executive director’s departure to President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, progressive nonprofit America Votes has named a replacement.

Daria Dawson enters the role after serving as the organization's national political director and deputy executive director since 2020. She was previously the director of strategic engagement for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

“In a time in which the fundamental rights of Americans are being stripped away and the democracy of this country is hanging on by a thread, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be called on to lead the America Votes coalition,” Dawson said in a statement.

Her promotion, which will be announced Monday, was shared first with POLITICO. Dawson will be the first person of color to serve as executive director at the organization.

Former executive director Sara Schreiber was named the chief of staff of Biden's reelection campaign earlier this month.

American Votes describes itself as “the coordination hub of the progressive community” and acts as a progressive umbrella group, focusing on voter turnout and ballot access while coordinating with other liberal advocacy groups.