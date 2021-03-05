American Academy of Arts and Letters expands, diversifies

This combination photo shows Spike Lee, from left, during the 58th New York Film Festival on Oct. 3, 2020, in New York, author Ta-Nehisi Coates at the The Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards Gala on May 22, 2018, in New York, U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo at the Governors Awards on Oct. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, Wynton Marsalis during at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2019 and artist Betye Saar at the LACMA Art and Film Gala on Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. For the first time since 1908, the American Academy of Arts and Letters is expanding its core membership to 300 within the next five years, and this year’s 33 inductees are the largest and most diverse group in recent memory, including Lee, Coates, Harpo, Marsalis and Saar. (AP Photo)
HILLEL ITALIE
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's oldest cultural instititutions, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, is undergoing some of its biggest changes in more than a century.

For the first time since 1908, the academy is expanding its core membership, from 250 artists in literature, music and art and architecture, to 300 by 2025. And this year's inductees, 33 of them, are the largest and most diverse group in recent memory. They range from U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo and author-journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates to jazz great Wynton Marsalis and visual artist Betye Saar, who at 94 is the oldest new inductee since Roger Angell was voted in at 94 in 2015.

New members announced Friday also include poet Kevin Young, director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture; former U.S. poet laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy K. Smith; New Yorker theater critic Hilton Als, pianist-composer Anthony Davis, visual artist Faith Ringgold and architect Walter Hood, whose work is currently featured in the Museum of Modern Art exhibit “Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America.”

Spike Lee has been named an honorary member, along with Mikhail Baryshnikov, Korean composer Unsuk Chin and the Indian architect Balkrishna “B.V.” Doshi.

“We're expanding the membership so that it is more clearly represenatative of this country,” says the academy's president, architect Billie Tsien. “Also, it's a matter of numbers. When the acadmey was first established the population it was much smaller. Now there are more people, and more kinds of people.”

The May induction ceremony, when members usually gather at the academy’s beaux arts complex in Upper Manhattan, will be held virtually because of the coronavirus.

The academy is an honorary society founded in 1898 and once so restrictive that for decades members were almost entirely white, Christian men. Traditions can be hard to break because current members vote for new ones — openings are created when a member dies — but the academy has become far more inclusive over the past 50 years, with Toni Morrison, Colson Whitehead, Carrie Mae Weems and Chinary Ung among those selected.

Harjo, the first Native American to be appointed U.S. poet laureate, said she looked forward to having an influence on future academy choices.

“There are so many incredible Native visual artists,” she told the AP, while also citing such authors as N. Scott Momaday and Leslie Marmon Silko.

Tsien says a challenge for the academy is to acknowledge and improve upon its history, without breaking from it entirely. She cites the very word “academy” as “rooted in another time and another consciousness,” suggesting a kind of private club. But the academy will still call itself an academy, while working to make itself more accessible to artists and to the general public.

Besides choosing members, the academy also gives dozens of prizes and grants each year, totalling more than $1 million. They include the William Howells Medal and other lifetime achievement honors, and the Charles Ives Awards, which include scholarships and fellowships for young composers. Over the past year, the academy has also provided financial help for artists who lost work because of the pandemic.

“There are two missions for the academy,” Tsien says. “One of the missions is the recognition of people who have accomplished something important in the creative world. The second mission is the the support of young creative people. I see the two missions as equal.”

s.

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss plan free coronavirus tests for population

    Switzerland unveiled a 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.08 billion) plan on Friday to offer free coronavirus tests for its entire population as part of measures to ease the country's exit from COVID-19 restrictions. Under the proposals each person would be given five self-test kits per months, as soon as reliable tests are available, the government said, while all tests at pharmacies and testing centres will be free of charge. To ensure more testing is carried out, the government proposed to pay for the voluntary tests.

  • Reddit Hires Former Snap CFO as It Mulls IPO

    Veteran finance exec Drew Vollero, who shepherded Snapchat parent Snap’s initial public offering in 2017, has joined Reddit as its first CFO — as the internet discussion site is mulling an IPO of its own. Vollero, who has 30-plus years of industry experience including a 15-year stint at Mattel, will assume leadership of Reddit’s finance […]

  • IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns

    The Transportation Department’s watchdog asked the Justice Department to criminally investigate Elaine Chao late last year over concerns that she misused her office when she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump but was rebuffed, according to a report released Wednesday. The report said the department’s inspector general found that Chao used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping business owned by Chao’s father and sisters, in an apparent violation of federal ethics rules. Chao, the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, stepped down from her job early this year in the last weeks of the Trump administration, citing her disapproval over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

  • The Nasdaq may be close to the end of its correction, according to market-timers’ views

    Stock-market timers, who as recently as two weeks ago were irrationally exuberant, have reacted to the market’s recent correction by beating a hasty retreat. Consider how quickly the Nasdaq-focused stock-market timers that my firm monitors have jumped on the bearish bandwagon. As recently as Feb. 12, their average recommended exposure level stood at 88.9%, which was higher than 97.9% of all daily readings since 2000.

  • EU to extend COVID-19 vaccine export controls as AstraZeneca shipment blocked: sources

    The European Union is planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, as a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the EU to Australia was blocked. Extending controls could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the EU. Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting COVID-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.

  • Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

    Authorities in Nigeria's Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Zamfara state spokesman Sulaiman Tunau Anka called it "unfortunate civil disobedience" and said the governor had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the town, Jangebe, to prevent a further breach of the peace. Anka also said market activities would be suspended until further notice, as authorities had uncovered "strong evidence" that these activities had aided and abetted bandits.

  • Joe Biden called off second Syria strike after reconnaissance spotted civilians

    Joe Biden called off an airstrike on a second target in Syria at the last minute after intelligence reported the presence of a woman and children at the site, it has been reported. Following 10 days of deliberations, the US president ordered the Pentagon to proceed with strikes on two Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria on February 26. The president received an urgent warning from an aide just 30 minutes before the strike that civilians were in the area. Battlefield reconnaissance reported a woman with children in a courtyard at one site, and the president cancelled the order to strike that target with F-15E aircraft already in the air for the mission.

  • Kamala Harris casts tie-breaking vote to allow debate on Biden’s Covid relief bill to begin in Senate

    Polls suggest more than 70 per cent of the American public back the legislation

  • U.S officials have met Yemen's Houthis as Washington seeks end to war - sources

    Senior U.S. officials have held a first direct meeting with officials from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls Yemen's capital, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the new U.S. administration pushes to end a six-year war. The discussions, which have not been officially made public by either side, took place in the Omani capital Muscat on Feb. 26 between U.S. Yemen envoy Timothy Lenderking and the Houthis' chief negotiator Mohammed Abdusalam, the sources said.

  • FBI: Trump-appointed State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    The FBI on Thursday arrested former State Department aide Federico Klein, a Trump appointee who worked on the former president's 2016 campaign, on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to a court filing.Why it matters: The 42-year-old Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the insurrection, which led to the former president's second impeachment and charges against over 300 people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Prior to resigning from the State Department on Jan. 19, Klein — whose arrest was first reported by Politico — worked in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs and possessed a "Top Secret" security clearance that was renewed in 2019, according to the FBI affidavit.Surveillance video from Jan. 6 allegedly captured Klein attempting to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters. Police body cameras showed that Klein "physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd," according to the affidavit.Body camera and open-source footage captured Klein violently shoving a riot shield taken from an officer and "inciting the mob" — including by calling for "fresh people" at the front of the crowd — in his attempts to breach the police line.The bottom line: Klein was arrested on charges that include unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.Read the full affidavit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • World's oldest known wild bird has another chick at age of 70

    Wisdom is believed to have had more than 30 chicks in her life so far, and several partners.

  • Wanda just got a badass new Scarlet Witch costume in 'WandaVision' and fans are 'obsessed'

    Scarlet Witch's costume is her coolest yet, but fans may have to wait until "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 2022 to see it again.

  • A cyberpunk scene at SpaceX's launch facilities: A robot dog inspected the wreckage of a Starship rocket prototype

    SpaceX engineers can't always approach an exploded rocket safely. That's most likely why Zeus the robo-dog was there.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • Report: Ten Aides Ready to Testify in Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation

    Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesAt least ten former staffers who worked for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “queuing up” to cooperate with an investigation ordered by the queen into allegations that Meghan bullied her staff, it was claimed Thursday evening.The claim was made in the British newspaper the Mirror and is likely to be taken seriously as it was made by well-sourced royal reporter Russell Myers.Sources connected to the group, who have been assured of confidentiality as the investigation continues, said the staffers were considered to be “hugely professional and proud of their efforts” while working at Kensington Palace.One source told The Mirror, “A group of people are queuing up to be involved. They have been silent for too long and there is much to talk about.”Meghan Markle Dismisses Bullying Allegations as Pre-Oprah ‘Calculated Smear Campaign’It came after a report in the Daily Mail said that some alleged victims of workplace bullying by Meghan dub themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club” and are believed to be suffering a form of post-traumatic stress.The paper’s royal reporter Rebecca English said that during a royal tour in Fiji, “I witnessed Meghan turn and ‘hiss’ at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave. I later saw that same—female—highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face. Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features.”A bombshell report in The London Times Tuesday said that Meghan systematically bullied members of the staff and that her head of communications, Jason Knauf, was so appalled by Meghan’s behavior that he put his concerns in writing to his superiors. That email was leaked to The Times.Buckingham Palace responded by ordering a full investigation into the bullying claims.Meghan’s camp has been keen to point out that the complaints raised by Knauf were dropped. However, the Mirror’s source said, “The complaint was considered and those members of staff were spoken to and given the option of taking it further. For whatever reason, they decided not to, possibly because they were still in their job and they were worried about the implications.”A source close to the Sussexes told the Mirror of the palace probe: “The first we heard about this was via the press—this is a whole tit-for-tat scenario... it’s very hard to know what the process is. If this was a private company, we’ve effectively already been fired and I’m not entirely sure what any process could be.”A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry declined to comment to The Daily Beast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • These are the 18 'problematic' classic films TCM will examine in a new series

    "Gone With the Wind," "Psycho" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" are among the classic films that TCM will air and reconsider in its new series "Reframed."

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    Federico Klein, a former State Department aide, was picked up Thursday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 takeover of Congress.

  • Devin Booker says he's learned from having WNBA 'Greatest of All Time' Diana Taurasi, Mercury stars 'right in your backyard'

    "Having the greatest of all time in Diana right in your backyard, I obviously took advantage of that opportunity and went to many games," Booker said.