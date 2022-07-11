American accused of raping 22-year-old British tourist in Mykonos hotel bathroom

Mykonos’s Platis Gialos Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A wealthy American is accused of following a 22-year-old British tourist into a hotel bathroom on the scenic Greek island of Mykonos and raping her.

The tourist, who has not been identified beyond coming from Preston, in Lancashire, told police she met the man among a group of Americans partying in a nearby pub on Saturday afternoon. He bragged about coming from a rich family from the New York area, she added.

The group went back to the woman’s hotel room, she said, where the man proceeded to “immobilise” her in a bathroom stall and forced her to have sex, the Greek news outlet Proto Tema reports.

"There he forced me to have sex with him while I tried to push him away , explaining to him in vain that I was not in the mood for sexual intercourse. But he persisted and with his strength managed to squeeze me and immobilize me,” she told officials, according to Proto Tema.

The 22-year-old underwent a forensic exmaination with the Mykonos police department.

The man, who has not been named according to Greek law, was arrested and denies the accusation.

The accused rapist is set to appear before the Syros First Instance Prosecutor.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.