American Air 737 MAX declared emergency after engine shutdown, lands safely

(Reuters) - American Airlines Co said on Friday that a Boeing 737 MAX bound for New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport declared an emergency after the captain shut down one engine over a possible mechanical issue.

American's Flight 2555 from Miami with 95 passengers and six crew landed safely at Newark without incident, the airline said.

The possible issue was related to an engine oil pressure or volume indicator and not the result of anything related to the MCAS system linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that prompted the plane's 20-month grounding, it said.

Boeing Co said it was aware of the American flight and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate.

American was the first U.S. carrier to resume 737 MAX flights late last year following the FAA's approval of safety updates by Boeing.

