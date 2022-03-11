American Airlines 37th Annual Celebrity Ski Raises $1.2 Million for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- American Airlines

Guests race down the mountain to support Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ — American Airlines and its partners raised $1.2 million benefitting Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at the 37th annual American Airlines Celebrity Ski event this past weekend.

After celebrating last year’s event virtually due to the pandemic, guests returned to Beaver Creek, Colorado, with a renewed and vibrant sense of energy and dedication to supporting the fight against Cystic Fibrosis (CF). This year’s event included special programming and events, including a performance by Warner Records recording artist MAX, fitness class with three-time world dance champion Louis Van Amstel and more.

“It may be cold in Colorado this weekend, but our hearts are incredibly warm. Every year for the last 37 years, our team members and partners have rallied together to support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, it’s a cause that is very important to us,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer for American. “Although we had to shift to host the event virtually last year, American’s commitment was reaffirmed this year as the team, customers and amazing sponsors showed up to continue supporting the foundation’s critically important treatment and research.”

CF is a progressive, genetic disease that causes long-lasting lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. Currently, more than 30,000 children and adults in the United States have CF and the number of cases is more than double that worldwide. To date, American Airlines Celebrity Ski has raised more than $44 million to fund research for a cure for CF thanks to the generosity of the event’s sponsors and attendees.

“For nearly 40 years, American Airlines has led the way as one of our top national corporate champions, by hosting and sponsoring the Celebrity Ski event. This remarkable company has raised more than $44 million for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said Patrick Feeley, Chief Development Officer at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “We are deeply grateful for the ongoing commitment shown by all involved sponsors, celebrities and attendees of American Airlines Celebrity Ski, who so generously support our mission to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.”

For more information about how American supports the communities that it serves, visit aa.com/letgoodtakeflight.

