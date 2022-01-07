American Airlines: 96% of employees vaccinated, seeking accomodation

Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines said Friday that more than 96% of its employees have submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a request for an accommodation from the requirements.

In November, the largest U.S. airline delayed the rollout of a mandate requiring its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or to receive a religious or medical exemption until Jan. 4.

American said Friday "anyone who isn't vaccinated, including those with an approved accommodation, will be required to complete a weekly self-health declaration, practice social distancing when possible and wear a mask at all times, except when outside and social distancing can be maintained."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

