American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $16.40, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 38.71% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 10.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.96, down 444.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.11 billion, down 63.65% from the prior-year quarter.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$19.97 per share and revenue of $17.20 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -507.55% and -62.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. AAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

