American Airlines adds new nonstop flights to Vegas for Chiefs fans’ Super Bowl travel

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to another Super Bowl, and fans have their sights on Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Kansas City International airport offers nonstop flights to Las Vegas through Southwest and Spirit airlines, and now another airline is joining the lineup.

American Airlines announced Sunday that the airline is adding seven new nonstop flights between the two cities from Feb. 8 – 13. Four flights leave from KCI and three leave from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The flight schedule for the new seven flights is as follows:

Feb. 8: Leaves KCI at 12:30 p.m.

Feb 9: Leaves KCI at 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: Leaves KCI at 12:30 p.m. The flight number for this flight is 1989 in honor of Taylor Swift’s album and birth year.

Feb. 12: Leaves KCI at 6 a.m.

Feb. 12: Leaves LAS at 12:20 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The flight number for the 12:20 a.m. departure is 87, which is Travis Kelce’s jersey number.

Feb. 13: Leaves LAS at 9:30 a.m.

“We are excited to welcome football fans to the city, as they experience all that Las Vegas has to offer,” Lewis Townes, American Airlines director of Las Vegas operations, said in a statement. “These additional flights will give sports fans more direct travel options so that they can touch down, rally with fellow sports fans and cheer on their favorite team.”

The flight takes around 3 hours.