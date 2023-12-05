American Airlines adds nonstop flights from Dallas, D.C. in time for the Daytona 500

Just in time for the sold-out Daytona 500, American Airlines will offer special-event nonstop flights from Dallas and Washington, D.C., to Daytona Beach, the airport announced Monday.

The airline will also bring in larger aircraft for flights from its hub in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“American has offered seasonal service to both Dallas Fort-Worth and Washington, D.C., for the last several years and we are thrilled the airline is adding these destinations for the Daytona 500 weekend,” said Joanne Magley, Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) spokeswoman, in a press release. “D.C. and Dallas are the top 3 and 7 markets respectively for passengers flying in and out of DAB so anytime these flights are offered, it’s a great enhancement for air service for the community and our tourism industry.”

Daytona 500 flights from Dallas and D.C. to Daytona Beach

From Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

There will be three days of flights from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on Feb. 15, 16 and 19.

Feb. 15 and 16: Depart from DFW at 9:30 a.m. and arrive at DAB at 4 p.m.; depart from DAB for DFW at 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: Depart from DFW at 12:24 p.m. and arrive at DAB at 1 p.m.; depart from DAB for DFW at 1:45 p.m.

American Airlines will use E175 and A320 aircrafts for the special routes from Dallas.

Tickets, available at aa.com, range between $400 and $600.

From Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Two days of flights are scheduled from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Feb. 16 and 19 — depart from DCA at 8:40 a.m. and arrive at DAB at 11:02 a.m.; depart from DAB for DCA at 11:33 a.m., arrive at DCA at 1:45 p.m.

The airline will use CR9 aircrafts for the special routes from Washington, D.C.

Tickets at aa.com are listed for around $400.

When is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 is set for Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. at the Daytona International Speedway.

But races are slated all week long for those looking for the full experience. Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 14: Pole qualifying to set front row for Daytona 500.

Thursday, Feb. 15: 150-mile duel qualifying races to set Daytona 500 lineup.

Friday, Feb. 16: Truck Series race.

Saturday, Feb. 17: 200-mile ARCA race; 300-mile Xfinity Series race.

Seasonal service to D.C. continues next year

American Airlines announced last month that it will resume its seasonal service to the nation’s capital starting Feb. 17 through May 5, with twice-weekly nonstop flights from DCA to DAB.

The flights will depart DAB on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:53 a.m. and arrive in D.C. at 1:59 p.m. American introduced nonstop D.C. flights in the spring of 2022 and resumed the seasonal flights for Saturdays in December 2022 and the spring of 2023, according to the Daytona airport.

“Our air service development team, which includes our consultants with Volaire Aviation, has ongoing conversations with the airline route planners about the demand for more flights and destinations out of DAB,” Magley said in the press release. “Those conversations include information about the major events that take place here — like the Daytona 500, Bike Week and Welcome to Rockville — which draw in thousands of visitors. We continue those conversations throughout the year and are thankful to the planners at American for believing in our market.”

