American Airlines already booking 1st flights from Tri-Cities to sunny Southwest

American Airline Group is on track to start its new run to Phoenix on Feb. 15.

American is accepting reservations for the daily service, which will link the Tri-Cities Airport directly to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International Airport.

Buck Taft, who manages the local airport for the Port of Pasco, confirmed the new new daily flight is expected to begin on schedule.

Advertised fares for round-trip seats in the main cabin ranged from $480-$1,150 on Monday morning at the American booking site, aa.com. Premium round-trip seats ranged from $1,000-$1,800.

The airline announced last summer it would add the Tri-Cities Airport to its route map, marking the first time the Dallas, Texas-based carrier has served the local market.

The airline intends to fly a 76-seat Embraer 175 regional jet on the route, with flights departing Phoenix at 11:20 a.m. and landing in Pasco at 1:30 p.m. The return flight will depart Pasco at 3 p.m. and arrive in Phoenix at 7 p.m.

American joins five other airlines serving the local airport and the first to link it to one of the major air hubs of the American Southwest. The link will connect travelers to flights to virtually anywhere in the world via American and other airlines.

American, the largest carrier at Phoenix, operates an average of 263 flights a day.

Allegiant Airlines also flies between Pasco and Phoenix, but uses the smaller Phoenix-Mesa Airport.

Alaska, Delta, United and Avelo airlines also serve Pasco.

Go to flytricities.com

Sign Up: Boom Town Tri-Cities

Stay up to date on Tri-Cities growth and development with our weekly business newsletter. Get the latest on restaurant and business openings and closings, plus the region’s top housing and employment news. Click here to sign up. In your inbox every Wednesday.