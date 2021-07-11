American Airlines bars bodybuilder from Dallas-Fort Worth flight over ‘offensive’ outfit

Kaley Johnson
·2 min read

A bodybuilder was not allowed to board her flight at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport Thursday because American Airlines crew found her clothing offensive, according to media reports.

Deniz Saypinar is a professional bodybuilder from Turkey. On Thursday, she posted on her Instagram story to her nearly 1 million followers that airline staff refused to let her board her flight to Miami because of what she was wearing. The post was not longer available on Sunday since Instagram stories are only posted for 24 hours.

“I like to wear feminine clothes that reveal my femininity, but I never dress in a way that will offend anyone,” she wrote in the post, according to the Dallas Morning News. “I’m mature and civilized enough to know what I can and cannot wear.”

American Airlines did not immediately respond to requests to comment Sunday, but confirmed the incident to the Dallas Morning News. In the statement, a spokesperson said customers must dress appropriately for flights. Saypinar was rebooked on a subsequent flight to Miami, according to the statement.

In regards to dress code, American Airlines’ website says that “bare feet or offensive clothing” aren’t allowed for passengers.

Saypinar, who was first woman in Turkey to ever receive International Federation of BodyBuilders status, said in the Instagram story that flight attendants told her that her style “disturbed other families” at the airport, according to the Daily Mail. Saypinar was also the first non-American citizen to win the US National Bikini Fitness Competition in 2021.

A screenshot of the post shows Saypinar wearing a brown cropped shirt, denim shorts and a white jacket tied around her waist. She also wrote in the post that she moved from Turkey to the U.S. to “be free as a woman.”

“I feel insulted. They wouldn’t let me on the plane because I wore these shorts in the United States,’ Saypinar said in the post.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bed and breakfast in Fort Worth voted best in Texas, according to Yelp. Check it out

    “A house BURSTING with charm in EVERY nook and cranny,” said a five-star review.

  • See inside the tiny hidden bedrooms above economy where flight attendants sleep on an Airbus A350-900XWB jet

    Flight attendants on long-haul flights will often disappear for a few hours to a secret compartment with a hidden entrance when taking their breaks.

  • Elon Musk showed up in Richard Branson's kitchen at 3 a.m. to wish him luck flying to the edge of space

    The SpaceX founder visited Virgin Galactic's New Mexico launch facilities to watch Branson climb aboard a rocket plane and scream towards space.

  • Alaska GOP endorses Trump-backed candidate over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in 2022 Senate race

    In a 58-17 vote, the state party voted to support Kelly Tshibaka, the former state commissioner of administration, over the three-term Murkowski.

  • Rob Lowe said Starbucks lines were getting longer after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to his ritzy neighborhood. Baristas say he's wrong.

    Rob Lowe claimed Meghan and Prince Harry had forever changed Montecito, California. But locals say nothing has changed in their star-studded town.

  • Lifetime’s ‘Marrying Millions’ Star William Hutchinson Charged In Orange County, Calif. With Alleged Sexual Assault

    William Hutchinson, who appeared on the Lifetime series Marrying Millions as the suitor of a woman 40 years younger than him, now faces charges of raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl while vacationing in Laguna Beach, Calif. The 63-year-old Texas real estate developer was charged Friday with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five […]

  • Meet the London family who Novak Djokovic handed his racket to after Wimbledon glory

    Novak Djokovic had spectators gushing as he handed his racket to a little girl in the crowd on Centre Court as he celebrated his Wimbledon triumph. He had walked over to Ivanka Li, 7, in the front row after she and her father, Bo, an investor from North London, held up a hand-written placard wishing him luck. After being tracked down by Telegraph Sport, the schoolgirl's mother described how she missed the adorable scenes as she was out walking her dog while it was screened on the BBC. However, I

  • Ritz Crackers Just Revealed What the Scalloped Edges Are Really For

    Did you know this?

  • Where does Joe Biden's agenda stand in Congress? Here's a rundown

    A closer look at where the president is succeeding, where he's hit a wall, and where question marks loom large on Capitol Hill.

  • Along St. Petersburg’s waterfront, the park is quiet but the smell is strong

    ST. PETERSBURG — The 9 a.m. bayside air reeked of dead fish. Megan McDonald smelled it as she approached the park with her friend’s two dogs, and walked up to the concrete seawall and looked down at the water. There were thousands of tarpon and snook floating sideways. “I didn’t expect it to be like this,” said McDonald, 27. The six volleyball courts, usually full, had only two in use. “Where ...

  • Dana White provides Conor McGregor health update following UFC 264 lower leg break

    UFC president Dana White provides an injury update on Conor McGregor while speaking to the media after UFC 264.

  • Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

    Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed. The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months. Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press last week that early data from the company’s booster study suggests people’s antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier — evidence it believes supports the need for a booster.

  • I used an obscure credit card perk to pay for $127 worth of travel expenses when American Airlines canceled 2 of my flights - see how

    I was delayed by 12 hours and didn't have to pay a dime thanks to a credit card perk I hoped I would never have to use.

  • Texas Democrats fight restrictive voting bills during special session

    The fight over voting rights is unfolding during a special session of the Texas Legislature. Republicans lawmakers introduced new legislation to make it harder to vote. Chris Turner, the Texas House Democratic chairman joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the path forward in protecting voting rights.

  • Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight

    As congressional Democrats gear up for another bruising legislative push to expand voting rights, much of their attention has quietly […] The post Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Powerful gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil

    He is one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders and his threats risk plunging Haiti into deeper chaos.Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop known as Barbecue, heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs.In a new video address he says his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise."Many people from the opposition and stinking bourgeoisie joined together to betray the President. It is a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people. I ask all the groups (gangs) to mobilize. Take to the streets. We demand explanations about the assassination of the President. We had a problem with the President, but we have never said that foreigners can enter our territory to kill the President."Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday (July 7) at his Port-au-Prince home.Haitian authorities say a unit of trained assassins comprising 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans carried out the murder.The murder and the still murky plot behind it has caused further political instability in the long-troubled country.The government is calling for U.S. and U.N. assistance.The U.S. says it has no plans to provide Haiti with military assistance for now while the request to the UN would need Security Council authorization.Cherizier says his followers will practice "legitimate violence".And that it's time for "the masters of the system" - business magnates of Syrian and Lebanese descent who dominate parts of the economy - to "give back" the country.Some of the magnates had been at loggerheads with Moise.Meanwhile in a taped recording Moise's widow Martine- who was also wounded in the attack- accused shadowy enemies of plotting his assassination to thwart democratic change.She says her husband had spoken of dark forces behind years of unrest - rivals and oligarchs angry about what he called his attempts to clean up government contracts and politics. Haitian officials have not provided a motive for the assassination or explained how the killers got past Moise's security detail.

  • Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor future in doubt after freak leg break

    The future of former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor is in doubt after a freak leg break https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/mcgregor-breaks-leg-latest-ufc-loss-dustin-poirier-2021-07-11 in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier sees him headed for an extended period on the sidelines, with no guarantee that he will ever come back. McGregor's brash manner and highlight-reel knockouts saw him quickly rise to fame as a champion in two weight classes, but since adding the lightweight title in November 2016, he has struggled to fight consistently. A boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 saw his focus shift away from the octagon, and despite losing the American he still netted around $140 million, he told Reuters in an interview later that year.

  • Which restaurant chains have the unhappiest employees?

    By now, you’ve probably heard that the restaurant industry has been facing a labor shortage, and hopefully you haven’t fallen for the the false narrative that the reason for it is “people just don’t wanna work.” As we’ve written about before, one of the primary factors contributing to the labor shortage is that, depending on the employer, working in the restaurant industry can be a lousy way to make a living: unlivable wages, rude (and occasionally physically aggressive) customers, unsafe workin

  • Concrete worker killed by dump truck after air pocket blasts him into road, GA cops say

    He was cleaning the piping on the concrete pump truck when it happened, police say.

  • Argentina topples Brazil, and Lionel Messi finally gets the Copa America title he deserves

    Lionel Messi was 0-for-9 at major tournaments, often by no fault of his own. At the 10th attempt, Argentina finally toppled Brazil and won the 2021 Copa America.