American Airlines CEO says onboard violent incidents must stop

U.S. Airways CEO Doug Parker announces the planned merger of AMR Corp, the parent of American Airlines in Dallas
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker on Thursday sounded the alarm about disruptive and violent incidents onboard U.S. airplanes after a flight attendant was physically assaulted prompting a flight diversion.

"This type of behavior has to stop," Parker said in a video posted on Instagram. "American Airlines will not tolerate airport or inflight misconduct of any kind."

American said a New York to Santa Ana flight Wednesday diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. U.S. airlines have reported a record number of violent incidents this year as regulators have pledged a "zero tolerance" approach.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

