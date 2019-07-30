American Airlines Earnings: Plenty of Problems, but Signs of Progress

American Airlines' (NASDAQ: AAL) second-quarter earnings report contained mixed news for shareholders. On the bright side, the airline giant's adjusted earnings per share came in slightly ahead of analysts' expectations last quarter. The company also stabilized its adjusted pre-tax margin. That said, American Airlines is lagging well behind its peers in terms of profitability, and many analysts and investors found its outlook for the rest of the year disappointing.

Indeed, looking just at the hard numbers, American Airlines seems to be in pretty bad shape. However, it is facing numerous short-term headwinds right now, and some of its main profit improvement initiatives haven't fully kicked in yet. The recent earnings report included some promising signs that American is close to turning the corner.

A modest earnings beat

Earlier this month, American Airlines raised its unit revenue forecast for the second quarter, saying that revenue per available seat mile (RASM) would increase by 3% to 4% year over year. Last week, the company confirmed that RASM wound up right in the middle of that updated guidance range, rising 3.5%.

Meanwhile, adjusted nonfuel unit costs rose 4.8% and American's average fuel price fell 4.4% to $2.14 per gallon. Both of those results fell within the company's updated guidance range.

Compared to the company's initial outlook for the second quarter (published back in April), unit revenue came in ahead of expectations while costs were roughly in line. The net result was that American Airlines' adjusted pre-tax margin reached 9%, up from 8.7% a year earlier and at the high end of the 7% to 9% range provided in April. Adjusted EPS reached $1.82, up 9.6% from $1.66 in the prior-year period.

American Airlines' profit increased modestly last quarter. Image source: American Airlines.

The guidance was mediocre

Looking ahead, American Airlines expects RASM growth between 1% and 3% in Q3. Fuel prices are still down year over year, offset by rising nonfuel unit costs -- driven in part by the grounding of the Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX. As a result, the carrier expects to post an adjusted pre-tax margin between 5.5% and 7.5% this quarter.

At the midpoint of the range, this would represent an improvement over American's 6% adjusted pre-tax margin in the third quarter of 2018. However, it's less than half of Delta Air Lines' (NYSE: DAL) projected profit margin for the current quarter. (American Airlines also trailed Delta's Q2 adjusted pre-tax margin of 16% by a country mile.)

American Airlines did raise the low end of its full-year EPS forecast by $0.50, yielding a new guidance range of $4.50 to $6.00. However, that still compares unfavorably to American's initial outlook for the year, when it called for EPS between $5.50 and $7.50.

There have been unusual disruptions this year

American Airlines' 2019 earnings results certainly look bad compared to how Delta is doing. However, American is facing a lot more headwinds than its rival right now.

Chief among those disruptions is the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. In conjunction with the earnings report, American raised its estimate of the full-year cost of the grounding from $350 million to $400 million. That includes $175 million in lost pre-tax profit last quarter -- reducing the company's pre-tax margin by almost 1.5 percentage points -- and $125 million in lost pre-tax profit for the third quarter.