American Airlines employee at Phoenix airport dies from COVID-19

An American Airlines employee at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport died this week after contracting COVID-19, reports the Arizona Republic, which is a part of the USA TODAY Network.

Winsome Chua, a customer service agent, died Aug. 4 from pneumonia and other complications of COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page established for the family.

"This was unexpected and has left all who knew and loved him in great sadness and disbelief," said the GoFundMe page, which is collecting $5,000 for Chua's wife and three children to handle financial expenses resulting from his death.

Caryn Francetic, who started the page for the family, said Chua was devoted to his family and was a wonderful co-worker and friend.

"He was the one you'd want to see in the lunch room after a rough day. He always had something to brighten the moment, whether he was sharing his Filipino food or making everyone laugh. We were grateful for his presence," Francetic said when reached by email. "Winsome was a treasure to our airline family. We will miss him terribly."

American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing said the airline was deeply saddened by Chua's passing.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and our entire team in Phoenix," Blessing said in a statement. "Our focus is on the continued safety and care of his loved ones and our team during this difficult time.”

A Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant died after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month in California, following an employee training at the airline's headquarters.

