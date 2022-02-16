American Airlines employee stabs co-worker in Boston airport, police say

Louis Casiano
·1 min read

An American Airlines employee stabbed a co-worker at Boston Logan International Airport following a dispute between the pair, authorities said Tuesday.

Kenrick Smith, 34, of Leominster, was arraigned hours later at the East Boston District Court, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on the ramp side of Terminal B, authorities said.

FLIGHT ATTENDANTS AND PASSENGERS SUBDUE UNRULY MAN WHO REPORTEDLY TRIED TO OPEN PLANE DOOR, ENTER COCKPIT

Smith and an unidentified 38-year-old employee had gotten into a physical confrontation that ended with the victim being stabbed with a multi-use tool, police said. The victim was alert and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was arrested at the terminal and booked at the Logan Airport Barracks.

"Evidence suggests the stabbing was solely the result of the dispute between the two men and that the safety of the public and other employees was not threatened," Procopio said.

In a statement to Fox News, American Airlines said it was aware of the alleged attack.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred this morning at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) involving two American Airlines team members and are working closely with law enforcement to assist in their investigation," the statement read.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees

    The U.S. government said it faces "significant harm" if an a appeals court fails to reverse an injunction barring enforcement of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for government workers, and that testing unvaccinated employees could cost up to $22 million a month. White House Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Jason Miller disclosed in an declaration cited late on Monday by the Justice Department that the government would be hurt on several fronts if it cannot enforce the vaccine requirements. On Jan. 21, a U.S. judge in Texas ruled Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and blocked the U.S. government from disciplining employees failing to comply.

  • Op-Ed: Forget December's snowstorms. California isn't doing enough to address its hot, dry reality

    California should invest billions not in diverting water from the Delta but in recycling and conserving water throughout the state

  • Israel to offer AstraZeneca's Evusheld to immunocompromised people

    Israel will start offering AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail Evusheld, which is used to prevent COVID-19, to people with compromised immune systems who did not get a sufficient antibody boost from vaccines. Evusheld has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has proven to be 83% effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Evusheld will be made available for people 12 and older who weigh more than 40 kg (88 lb), according to a Health Ministry statement.

  • Marion man arrested, accused of refusing to surrender weapons as required by court order

    A 60-year-old man was taken into custody for not handing over more than two dozen firearms, despite a court order requiring him to do so.

  • Several rare, collectible cars still missing after mysterious theft at Westport garage

    Have you seen these rare cars driving around Kansas City?

  • NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

    New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor's office said Monday. The city sent notices in late January to up to 4,000 workers, saying they had to show proof they got at least two doses of the vaccine or else they'd lose their jobs. Mayor Eric Adams' office said hundreds of workers produced proof of their vaccines or got the shots after being notified they would be fired.

  • Disruptive passenger forces American Airlines Flight 694 to return to Sky Harbor Airport

    The flight was mid-air to Honolulu when it began its unscheduled return to Sky Harbor. Officials did not share details on the passenger or disruption.

  • American Airlines plane blows tires during takeoff

    A plane headed to Phoenix with 142 passengers blew two tires during takeoff, but the jet stopped safely on the runway. Passengers were transferred to another plane and no one was hurt.

  • Ex-U.S. naval engineer charged with submarine espionage pleads guilty

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former U.S. Navy engineer charged with attempting to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power pleaded guilty on Monday as part of a deal with prosecutors. A U.S. Justice Department lawyer unveiled the agreement with nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe during a court hearing in West Virginia federal court. Toebbe, 42, admitted to conspiring with his wife to disclose restricted data, a violation of the Atomic Energy Act that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

  • Juan Orlando Hernández: Police arrest Honduran ex-leader on drugs charges

    Ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández is escorted from his home after the US requested his extradition.

  • Which Second-Gen Trans Am Would You Rather Have?

    Either car would be an impressive addition to your collection.

  • Inflation is making some seniors choose between food and medications — what you can do

    “To go hungry or get my medications is a choice I have had to make this year,” writes “R.M.” from South Carolina, a Social Security recipient who is being hammered by soaring food and drug prices. “R.M.” — who was responding to a survey by the Senior Citizens League (SCL), a nonprofit advocacy group — is hardly alone. With inflation running at its highest levels since the Reagan era—40 years ago—seniors are having to make difficult, and dangerous, choices each day, as the price for both of these essentials jumps.

  • Buyout market: Bucks will make a hard run at Goran Dragic

    Adrian Wojnarowski: In the aftermath of the Donte DiVincenzo trade and Connaughton injury, the Bucks will be aggressive in pursuit of Goran Dragic once he enters the buyout market next week, sources said. There will be significant opportunity for ...

  • Sandy Hook families reach $73 million settlement with gun maker

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting settled with gun manufacturer Remington for $73 million. It's the first time a gun manufacturer is being held liable for a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste has more details.

  • Desperate Americans Are Going Abroad for Unproven Long COVID Cures

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyHe used to jog. But after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020, Eli Musser said he became so weak that he lost use of his legs. The 43-year-old former copywriter and musician added that he remained bed-bound, in a wheelchair, or else left to lay in a makeshift hammock in his Queens apartment until April 2021.Nearly two years later, Musser said, he still has trouble walking. And jogging? A memory.“Going to the grocery store is my big event

  • Airbnb Sees Number of Bookings in First-Quarter Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels for First Time

    The company posted record revenue last year, becoming one of the biggest beneficiaries of a battered travel industry as consumers sought suburban rentals, and projected continued growth as it emerges from the pandemic.

  • Monitoring of Trump Internet Traffic Sparks New Dispute in Durham Probe

    Special counsel’s memo says allies of Hillary Clinton sought to misuse White House internet metadata to link Donald Trump to Russia; defense lawyers and internet-security researchers say allegations are groundless.

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • Prince William Reportedly Suggested that Princess Diana Leave the U.K.

    A photographer shared that he didn't want to be the reason that she lived "in exile."

  • 8 Signs You're In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

    The constant friend drama can be draining. Here's what to look for and how to deal.