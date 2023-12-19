American Airlines expands Appleton airport schedule with flights to Dallas this summer

Walker, right, and Texas Ranger, left, eat hay Tuesday at Appleton International Airport as part of a news conference on new non-stop flights between Appleton and Dallas.

GREENVILLE - American Airlines will begin non-stop flights between Appleton International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas this summer.

The Fort Worth-based airline announced Tuesday it will offer daily flights between Appleton and Dallas beginning June 6.

"We're so very excited to open this door to Dallas and the world beyond for both our business travel and our leisure travelers," Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Pam Seidl said during the announcement at ATW.

American Airlines also announced it will upgrade its seasonal winter route to Charlotte, North Carolina, to a year-round operation next year.

Dallas will be the third direct flight American Airlines has out Appleton since it began service in July 2017 to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

"(American Airlines) have built an increadibly strong network for our community with the ability to take our travelers virtually anywhere across the globe," Appleton airport Director Abe Weber said at the press conference.

Daily flights from Appleton to Dallas begin in June

American Airlines plans to fly between Appleton and Dallas daily during its summer seasonal route.

Flights are scheduled to depart Appleton at 7 a.m. and arrive in Dallas at 9:35 a.m. The return flight from Dallas departs at 6:30 p.m. and lands in Appleton at 8:55 p.m.

Dallas is third non-stop route added to Appleton in 2023

Dallas is the third new non-stop location Appleton has announced in 2023 after Allegiant Air announced direct flights to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Portland International Airport in Oregon earlier this year.

"Now we will be offering direct service to all of the main carriers' hubs," Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said during the announcement. "That will connect us everywhere around the globe."

Tuesday's announcement brings Appleton's available non-stop routes to 18 destinations in the country. Now northeastern Wisconsin travelers can reach more than 285 domestic destinations with one additional stop and more than 90 international destinations with one stop.

New flights announced as airport hits another record busy year

The Appleton International Airport is on track to have another record busy year with an anticipated 948,000 arrivals and departures from the airport by the end of 2023.

The airport plans to see an 11% increase in passengers from the end of 2022 to the end of 2023.

Weber contributed the airport's continuous growth — up from 846,000 passengers in 2022 — to the increased flight options and more people seeing the benefit of flying out of Appleton for vacations.

American Airlines has also seen a growth in passengers in and out of Appleton this year. In October, the airline carried 97,146 passengers in the year to date, up 34% from the previous year, according to ATW airline statics.

Rendering of new floor plans and seating area. The Appleton International Airport plans to double the size of its terminal in a $66 million expansion project.

Airport breaks ground on $66 million expansion project

ATW broke ground on a $66 million expansion project this fall that will more than double its concourse to improve traveler amenities and bring in more flights.

Over the next three years, the airport will add four more gates, a new Biergarten, additional boarding area seating, a sensory support room, a quiet room and a service animal relief area.

These changes are the first phase in a total $105 million terminal expansion. The next phase — which has not yet been designed or put out for bids — will expand the ticketing and baggage claim area and update parking and driving lanes.

During the ground-breaking ceremony Nov. 29, Nelson said the airport's expansion could boost its regional economic activity to $1 billion per year.

The airport's most recent regional economic impact report from 2015 found it provided $604 million in economic output that year.

