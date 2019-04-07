American Airlines extends Max 8 flight cancellations into June

American Airlines is canceling flights into early June due to the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, a move that will impact 90 flights a day.

The airline previously had canceled 90 daily flights through April 24 to account for the temporary loss of its 24 Max 8s. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the planes on March 13 because the latest model of Boeing's workhorse 737 was involved in two fatal crashes in less than five months.

American said proactively canceling flights through June 5 will give the airline time and more flight choices to rebook affected passengers, reducing last-minute flight cancellations. American has 6,700 daily flights.

Southwest Airlines, which has been slammed for a slew of last-minute flight cancellations since the Max 8 grounding, took a similar step on March 29, when it decided to keep its 34 Max 8s out of its flight schedule through at least May.

American has 24 of the planes in its fleet.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 taxis out for departure from Miami International Airport in February 2019.

American CEO Doug Parker had hinted that additional flight cancellations were coming.

The airline said affected passengers will be notified by phone or e-mail and notes that it isn't just canceling flights that were scheduled on the Max 8.

The airline's Max 8 flights were concentrated in Miami and just canceling those flights would impact that operation too severely. Instead the airline is cutting frequencies on other routes and using planes freed up on former Max 8 routes.

Travelers whose flights are canceled are eligible for a refund if they don't want to rebook, regardless of the type of ticket they bought.

