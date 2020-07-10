American Airlines flight attendant, 61, dies suddenly while working

An American Airlines flight attendant who had worked for the carrier for 20 years died at work Sunday, according to a joint letter signed by officials at the airline and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of Joe Tormes, St. Louis-based flight attendant, on Sunday, July 5, 2020," the letter said. "Joe and his wife Elsa Jett-Tormes were working a flight together when Joe passed away. Joe flew with American for 20 years."

He was 61, said American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein.

Feinstein said Tormes and his wife were working Flight 1296 from Indianapolis to Dallas when he fell ill. It diverted to St. Louis for the medical emergency, landing at 8:05 a.m. CDT Sunday. A new crew was called in and the plane took off for Dallas that afternoon.

The letter said the couple have a son, Brandon Jett and that American and APFA is working "directly with the family to support their needs."

It also expressed gratitude to the airport customer service and flight operations teams at St. Louis Lambert International Airport "for their support for Jett and our customers onboard the flight."

It said details for a memorial service and donations would be coming soon.

Contributing: Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Veteran American Airlines flight Joe Tormes attendant dies on the job