American Airlines flight attendant found dead in Philadelphia hotel room

An American Airlines flight attendant was found "unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth" at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott Monday night, police said.

The 66-year-old woman was found in her hotel room just after 10:40 p.m. and pronounced dead by 10:45, according to Public Information Officer Shawn Richie.

The police department's Homicide Detectives Division is investigating, according to the public information office, who added that no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC Philadelphia that police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death, though there were no signs of forced entry and the unidentified woman was on several medications.

A statement from American Airlines said employees are "devastated by this news."

"Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure all affected have the support they need during this difficult time," the statement continued. "We will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement in their investigation.”

Representatives for the Marriott and the Medical Examiner's Office could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com