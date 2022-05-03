American Airlines flight attendant says alleged sex assault has had long-term effects

Former American Airlines flight attendant Kimberly Goesling began her testimony Monday afternoon in her suit against the airline.

In a lawsuit filed January 2020, Goesling claimed she was retaliated against after reporting she was sexually assaulted by celebrity chef Mark Sargeant during a work trip to Germany. Goesling, of Fort Worth, previously worked for the airline for 30 years and retired this past December.

The trial began April 25 in Tarrant County’s 342nd Judicial District Court. The court must decide if the airline both harmed and wronged Goesling.

In her testimony Monday, Goesling recounted the effects the assault had on her and her eight-year relationship with former boyfriend Cory Hogan. Goesling said the relationship ended due to the strain of the assault’s aftermath.

Goesling told the jury about how she had trouble sleeping following the alleged assault and couldn’t share a bed with Hogan, instead choosing to sleep on the couch. In the weeks following the assault, Goesling said she was unable to answer questions Hogan asked about why she wasn’t speaking or why she was sleeping on the couch. She still sleeps on the couch more often than she does her bed, she said.

Since the incident, Goesling said she’s also had nightmares that repeat the attack and that she clenches her jaw so hard in her sleep she’s cracked teeth and had to have them pulled. She said she’s also experienced disordered eating habits. When she’s approached from behind, Goesling now becomes defensive. She can’t smell alcohol without shutting down, and loud noises trigger panic attacks.

Her lack of sleep resulted in a trip to the doctor for medication, where Goesling told the doctor the reason for her sleep loss was because of the assault.

Shauna Wright, an attorney with American Airlines, scrutinized notes from the doctor visit. The doctor had written down that Goesling told him she was “almost” assaulted and that Sargeant had “tried” to attack her. Goesling disputed the notes and told Wright she had told the doctor she was both attacked and assaulted without question, and that the doctor was the one who encouraged her to report the incident to her employer and the authorities.

When she first filed the suit, Goesling had gone under the pseudonym Jane Doe and later revealed her identity. She said she revealed herself because she didn’t like the person she became and that she was living under a shield.

At American, employees had to do modules on sexual harassment, Goesling said Monday. Goesling said the airline wasn’t taking care of her, even though she knew the modules were in place because of situations like hers.

Goesling said what happened to her is a part of a broader picture of sexual assault and retaliation at American Airlines, and in June told the Star-Telegram others had come forward with similar experiences of having their stories brushed aside.

Both the defense and plaintiff anticipated closing arguments by Friday, though Judge Kimberly Fitzpatrick said she wouldn’t close the case this week.