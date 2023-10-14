American Airlines flight attendants aren't happy they still have to stay in a hotel where a colleague died in 'suspicious' circumstances

Flight attendants turned up at American Airlines HQ with a letter of no confidence in a senior executive.

They called out Brady Byrne for what they described as his " appalling lack of flight attendant support."

Union members are angry they've not been relocated from a hotel in Philadelphia where a colleague died.

American Airlines flight attendants showed up at the company's Fort Worth headquarters with a letter of no confidence in a senior executive who refused to relocate them from a hotel where a colleague had died in "suspicious" circumstances.

Members of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union that represents AA crew, sought to give the letter to CEO Robert Isom this week, per a statement.

The letter expressed "profound dissatisfaction and deep concern" with Brady Byrnes, the head of inflight and premium guest services. Because they were denied access to Isom, the delegation delivered the letter to Byrnes himself.

APFA members delivered their letter of no confidence to Brady Byrnes. APFA

Their frustrations stemmed from Byrnes' refusal to relocate crew members who felt unsafe staying at a hotel at Philadelphia airport.

Last month, a 66-year-old AA flight attendant was found dead in a room at the Marriott with "a cloth in her mouth." There were no signs of forced entry but police were investigating the death as a homicide, Insider previously reported.

Flight attendants communicated fears about their safety to management, but say they were met with indifference from Brynes, per the letter.

In a statement the APFA said: "The lack of action on flight attendant safety and security and the appalling lack of flight attendant support on the line is utterly unacceptable."

"Loyalty and hard work have been met with an alarming lack of support and empathy from Mr Brynes," the union said in the letter, adding that it "speaks volumes about his lack of leadership."

The letter highlighted a number of other issues, including a "dehumanizing" performance point system for arriving late to boarding gates, and a lack of training resources.

American Airlines flight attendants at an AFPA picket in August. Kevin Dietsch /Getty

"It is time to meet us out on the line and start engaging with and listening to your flight attendants," the statement concluded.

In August the AFPA, which represents 26,000 flight attendants, voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if American refused to agree to "reasonable" contract terms, Reuters reported.

The union is bargaining with the airline over wage rises of 50% over four years, and improvements to working conditions and other benefits.

American Airlines and the APFA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.

