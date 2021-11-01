American Airlines' flight cancellations are latest travel disruptor

Reuters

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at airports. While travel is initially limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, it sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to reinvigorate a fatigued nation. "Little bit scary and exciting, I've come home to see my mum 'cause she's not well," said Ethan Carter after landing on a Qantas Airways flight from Los Angeles.