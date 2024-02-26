American Airlines flight to Charlotte diverted after possible maintenance issue

A flight traveling to Charlotte from Akron, Ohio was diverted to Cincinnati Monday morning after “a possible maintenance issue,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Almost an hour and a half after its departure, Flight 5320 squawked code 7700, which is used for general emergencies, landing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

“The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power where it was evaluated by our maintenance team and cleared to re-depart,” the American Airlines statement said. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience.”

FlightAware24, a website that tracks air traffic, shows Flight 5320 flying south from Akron to around Charleston, West Virginia, where it turns towards Cincinnati.

Flight 5320 was operated by PSA Airlines.

The flight tracker showed that more than an hour later, the plane departed Cincinnati and completed the trip to Charlotte.

The aircraft, a CRJ700 that American’s website says holds up to 65 people, arrived Monday at approximately 12:18 p.m., an hour and 38 minutes later than planned.