American Airlines flight headed to Spain diverted to Boston over windshield crack: Reports

A Spain-bound American Airlines flight from New York City made an emergency landing at Boston's Logan International Airport Wednesday night "due to a maintenance issue".

American Airlines Flight 94 took off from JFK Airport in New York City a little before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to FlightAware, and was headed to Madrid, Spain when it was diverted to Boston just two and half hours into the flight, landing at Logon Airport at 10:03 pm.

In a statement to USA TODAY, American Airlines said that the flight was diverted "due to a maintenance issue," and that it landed safely at Boston, where the "aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team."

CBS News, citing the Massachusetts State Police, reported that the flight was diverted because of a crack that appeared in the windshield. The state police did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for more information.

No one was injured in the incident and passengers on board the flight will re-depart for Madrid on a replacement aircraft, said American Airlines. The flight to Madrid is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST Thursday from Boston, according to FlightAware.

Customers were forced to spend the night in Boston though the airlines provided hotel accommodations overnight.

American Airlines apologizes for inconvenience over diverted flight

The airlines also apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused," said the statement.

Recent airplane incidents

Wednesday's incident is the latest in a string of incidents that has reignited the debate on airline safety, especially with jets manufactured by Boeing. The issue first came to the forefront when an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, made a dramatic emergency landing on Jan. 5 after a piece of the fuselage burst off at 16,000 feet.

Fortunately, all passengers and crew onboard deplaned safely in Portland but the flight, which was operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet, highlighted safety concerns with many airlines grounding several of their Boeing jets.

The aircraft in Wednesday's incident was a Boeing 777-200 jet, according to FlightAware.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Airlines flight diverted to Boston over cracked windshield: Reports