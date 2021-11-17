American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Indianapolis International Airport

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Indianapolis International Airport on Wednesday due to what airline officials are calling a possible mechanical issue, according to airline officials.

The flight was headed to Chicago after departing Piedmont Triad International Airport near Greensboro, North Carolina, when it diverted to Indianapolis to land unexpectedly.

Information about the possible mechanical issue was not immediately released.

American Airlines officials said the plane landed safely at 2:07 p.m. and its 49 passengers were bused to the terminal.

In a statement, an American Airlines spokesperson said a maintenance team is inspecting the plane and the airline is working to get people to their destination.

This story will be updated.

