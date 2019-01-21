Has American Airlines Group (AAL) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of American Airlines Group (AAL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

American Airlines Group is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 150 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL's full-year earnings has moved 11.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AAL has moved about 5.79% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 10.59%. This means that American Airlines Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AAL belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.64% so far this year, so AAL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track AAL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



