Is American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) A Good Dividend Stock?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 1.1%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at American Airlines Group in more detail.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

Does American Airlines Group pass our checks?

American Airlines Group has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 13%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect AAL’s payout to fall to 5.3% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 1.2%. However, EPS should increase to $6.05, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider American Airlines Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, American Airlines Group produces a yield of 1.1%, which is on the low-side for Airlines stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into American Airlines Group’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three relevant factors you should further examine:

