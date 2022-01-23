American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 12% this week, taking five-year losses to 64%

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) share price is a whole 65% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 7.9% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Since American Airlines Group has shed US$1.4b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Check out our latest analysis for American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years American Airlines Group saw its revenue shrink by 13% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 11% annually during that time. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

American Airlines Group is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

American Airlines Group shareholders are up 3.0% for the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 10% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Airlines Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for American Airlines Group (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like American Airlines Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines' Earnings Beat Is No Cause for Optimism

    The U.S. airline giant is still losing a lot of money and will exit the pandemic with a crushing debt burden.

  • For Goldman, Saudi Arabia Will Remain King of Mideast IPO Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will remain the busiest of the Middle East’s stock markets, even as the United Arab Emirates pushes more companies to go public, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Reco

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    This pair of income-paying superstars offers a potent combination of steady growth and long-term value.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppEarly Omicron Breakt

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Inevitable. Here's How to Prepare

    The stock market is going to tank at some point. It's actually pretty common for the stock market to undergo corrections, where it loses at least 10% of its value but less than 20%. Full-blown stock market crashes are, thankfully, less common.

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    In this week’s second 2022 Roundtable installment, Giroux highlights six stocks that, to his mind, have been unfairly punished. Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of Op

  • MicroStrategy Plummets as SEC Rejects Its Bitcoin Accounting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- MicroStrategy Inc. can’t strip out Bitcoin’s wild swings from the unofficial accounting measures it touts to investors, the SEC said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighBad news for the MicroStrategy was

  • Stock Jitters Grow as $3.3 Trillion of Options Expires in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Option expirations of more than $3 trillion are helping stoke market turbulence in a week already defined by the rout in stay-at-home stocks and gyrations in bonds. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Re

  • The Fed Might End Up Needing to Actually Sell Some of Its Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighThe process by which the Federal Reserve ultimately shrinks its balance shee

  • Why I Sold These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    I recently sold my shares of Snap, Palantir, and Bumble. Let's explore the reasons I pulled the trigger on the sales.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.

  • Forget a bitcoin winter — a crypto 'ice age' might be coming as the Fed ends the easy-money era

    Crypto prices have tumbled as bond yields have shot higher. Some investors think they might not recover for a long time.