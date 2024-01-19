American Airlines jet skids off icy runway at Rochester, NY airport: Watch

An American Airlines airplane skidded off an icy runway while landing at Rochester International Airport Thursday, coming to a stop in snowy grass just off the roadway.

Fifty passengers and three crew members were on board the American Eagle Flight 5811 from Philadelphia, operated by Piedmont Airlines, said American Airlines in a statement. Fortunately, no one was injured during the bumpy landing.

American Airlines said that incident happened as the aircraft "exited the taxiway while in transit to the terminal due to snowy airfield conditions" after landing safely at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport around 4 p.m.

"Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience," said the airlines in their statement. "Everyone on board deplaned safely and was transported to the terminal by bus.”

Aircraft will be fully inspected

American Airlines said that the aircraft will be "towed from the taxiway and taken out of service for a full inspection".

Monroe County Communications Director Gary Walker, in a statement, said that the cause of the mislanding has not yet been determined.

'Deeply disturbing': American Airlines flight attendant accused of filming girls in plane bathroom arrested

Drunk passenger 'sunk his teeth' into flight attendant's arm mid-flight

'Thankful to be safe'

One of the passengers on the flight, Michael Trickey told Democrat and Chronicle, part of the USA TODAY, network that he was "thankful to be safe".

Trickey said the plane had landed and appeared to be slowing down for a turn when it skidded off the pavement.

"There was a very sudden shock too, because it just moved everybody back and forth, kind of like a big jolt," Trickey told Democrat and Chronicle over the phone, as he waited to exit the plane.

"I'm feeling lucky right now," Trickey said. "Thankful to be safe … I just want to get home."

Weather causes flight delays/cancelations

Crews works on clearing snow at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 flights were canceled and delayed across the country Friday, mostly at airports in the East, according to Flight Aware, as millions of Americans prepare for a winter storm, that is expected to bring snow, freezing temperatures and unsafe travel conditions.

Earlier on Friday, around 7:30 a.m., a ground stop for departures was temporarily issued at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County, Virginia, because of snow and ice, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was canceled an hour later.

Departing flights at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport were delayed by more than three hours Friday morning, the FAA said.

Weather conditions may lead to ground stop and delays at other airports throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Kayla Canne reports on community justice and safety efforts for the Democrat and Chronicle. Get in touch at kcanne@gannett.com or on Twitter @kaylacanne.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Airlines plane skids off icy taxiway in Rochester: Watch