American Airlines is joining the Austin, Texas craze with a 10-route expansion to the latest tech boomtown

Thomas Pallini
·6 min read
American Airlines
An American airlines aircraft. AP

  • American Airlines is growing and expanding 10 routes from Austin, Texas, just south of its Dallas hub.

  • The point-to-point routes completely bypass American's hubs and offer more convenient non-stop options.

  • Major corporations have moved to Austin in recent years as part of an exodus from California.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

American Airlines is preparing for the summer of vaccinated travel and has its sights set on Texas, but not its usual Dallas hub.

Austin, Texas is receiving 10 routes this spring and summer aimed at increased leisure flyers and the hopeful return of business travel. The Texas capital city has been the preferred destination of technology exodus from California and Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk's Tesla, opening a new market of well-to-do leisure and business travelers for airlines.

"It's going to be the biggest boomtown that America has seen in 50 years, at least - megaboom," Musk said in an interview with Joe Rogan.

Austinites can already catch a non-stop flight to most of American's hubs but they'll now be able to fly directly to where they want to go. Most flights to the destinations in this expansion would've required a connection in Dallas, Charlotte, Chicago, Phoenix or Miami, for example.

Austin's popularity has been increasing with airlines in past few years as the city grew into the Silicon Valley of Texas, now known as the "Silicon Hills." Delta Air Lines considers Austin a focus city while low-cost and ultra-low-cost airlines like Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and Allegiant Air have also built bases in the city.

Foreign carriers had also been flocking to Austin before the pandemic crippled international travel. British Airways, Lufthansa, and KLM Royal Dutch had launched or planned flights between Austin and major European cities like London, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam.

Here's where American Airlines is flying from Austin later this year.

Between Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville
Nashville, Tennessee. f11photo/Shutterstock

American will launch flights between Austin and Nashville, Tennessee on May 6. The new service will start as once daily, with a morning flight from Nashville to Austin and afternoon return flight, and increase to twice daily service with a morning and evening flight in each direction on July 2.

Southwest Airlines will be American's primary competition on the route, offering as many as four daily round-trips between the two cities on its Boeing 737 aircraft. Spirit Airlines offered flights on the route in 2020 but hasn't yet announced a return for 2021.

American's will be operated by Embraer E175 regional aircraft from Republic Airways.

Between Austin, Texas and Las Vegas

Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

American will launch flights between Austin and Las Vegas on May 6. The new service will start as once daily with a morning flight from Las Vegas to Austin and an evening return flight.

On June 3, the route will see two daily flights with afternoon and evening flights to Las Vegas complemented by morning and afternoon flights to Austin. Flights will operate with American's Boeing 737 mainline aircraft.

American will see more competition on this route as Southwest, Spirit, Allegiant, and Frontier Airlines offer a mix of low-cost and ultra-low-cost flights between the two cities.

Between Austin, Texas and Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida
Orlando, Florida. Javier Cruz Acosta/Shutterstock

American will launch daily flights between Austin and Orlando, Florida on May 6, upgrading the route from its current once-weekly status. The daily route will see an afternoon departure from Austin accompanied by a late afternoon return from Orlando.

Flights will be operated on American's Boeing 737 aircraft, an upgrade from the Embraer E175 regional aircraft currently used on the Saturday-only service.

Another popular route from Austin, American will see competition from JetBlue Airways, Southwest, Spirit, and Frontier. Allegiant Air also offers flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport north of the city.

Between Austin, Texas and New Orleans

new orleans
New Orleans, Louisiana. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

American will launch flights between Austin and New Orleans on May 6. The new once-daily service will see a morning flight from New Orleans to Austin complemented by an afternoon flight from Austin to New Orleans.

Flights will be operated by Embraer E175 regional aircraft from Republic Airways. Only two other airlines serve the route including Spirit and Southwest.

Between Austin, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

American will launch flights between Austin and Raleigh, North Carolina on July 2. The new service will start as once daily with a morning flight from Austin to Raleigh and an afternoon return flight.

On August 17, flights are increased to twice daily with a late afternoon flight from Austin to Raleigh accompanied by an evening return flight. Flights will be operated by American's Embraer E175 regional aircraft from Republic Airways.

American will see competition from JetBlue, Delta, and Southwest on this business traveler-heavy route. From Raleigh, however, American flyers could also get as far as London in pre-pandemic times as the airline operated a daily flight to the UK capital.

Between Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida. Kevin J King/Shutterstock

American will launch flights between Austin and Tampa, Florida on June 3. The new service will start as once daily with a late afternoon flight from Austin to Tampa and an evening return flight.

Two airlines offer competition on the route as Frontier and Southwest already fly between the two cities. American's flights will operate with Airbus A319 aircraft.

Between Austin, Texas and Washington, DC

Washington DC
Washington, DC. Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

American will launch flights between Austin and Washington, DC on August 17. The new service will utilize Washington Dulles International Airport and start with twice-daily flights right off the bat.

A morning and afternoon flight will be offered from Austin to Washington while an afternoon and evening flight will be offered in the opposite direction. Flights will be operated using American's Airbus A319 aircraft.

United Airlines is American's primary competition on the route as Washington is a United hub. Southwest also offers flights between Austin and Washington via Ronald Reagan National Airport, the airport closest to downtown.

Between Austin, Texas and Aspen, Colorado

Aspen Colorado
Aspen, Colorado. Shutterstock.com

American will launch flights between Austin and Aspen, Colorado on June 5 with Saturday-only flights through September 4. A morning flight will be offered in both directions operated by Bombardier CRJ700 regional aircraft from SkyWest Airlines.

Those not wanting to travel to or from Aspen on any other day of the week can connect in American's Chicago or Dallas hubs. No other airlines currently serve this route, leaving American with no direct competition.

Between Austin, Texas and Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos Mexico
Los Cabos, Mexico. Shutterstock.com

American will continue flights between Austin and Los Cabos, Mexico from June 5 to August 14 with Saturday-only service. A morning flight will be offered from Austin to Los Cabos complemented by a late afternoon return flight, both operated by Airbus A319 aircraft.

No other airlines operate flights on the route, leaving American with no direct competition.

Between Austin, Texas and Destin, Florida

destin florida
Destin, Florida. Shutterstock.com / Ruth Peterkin

American will launch flights between Austin and Destin, Florida on June 5 with Saturday-only flights through August 14. A morning flight will be offered from Austin to Destin complemented by an afternoon return flight, both operated by Embraer E175 regional aircraft from Republic Airways.

No other airlines operate flights on the route, leaving American with no direct competition.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • JetBlue is reportedly asking flight attendants on leave to return to work as it prepares for a 'busy summer'

    JetBlue flight attendants were asked to return to work a month early in anticipation of high travel demand, CNBC reported.

  • Airlines face headache over 'use-by' date on some jet parts as pandemic grounds fleets

    Airlines with planes idled by the pandemic are cutting costs by delaying some maintenance tasks like changing life vests, testing oxygen bottles and checking emergency exits under COVID-19 waivers from airplane manufacturers and regulators. The move allows airlines to stop the clock on a category of parts that would otherwise need checks or pass their "use-by" date without leaving the ground because of the huge number of planes parked during the pandemic. In special guidance to airlines, Airbus SE, Boeing Co, Brazil's Embraer SA and turboprop manufacturer ATR say there is no risk to safety because the work will be done before the planes return to the skies.

  • Why the airline industry recovery has a lot of runway to go

    The short term trends show the airline industry recovering from the global COVID-19 pandemic but industry leaders say it's too soon to say if it will continue.

  • Airlines testing touchless technologies to ease COVID-19 concerns

    As air travel hits record numbers since the pandemic began, U.S. airlines are testing and implementing new technologies aimed at reducing contact -- both with surfaces and with people. American Airlines is currently testing biometric boarding at Dallas/Fort-Worth International Airport for some international flights. The airline told ABC News the goal is to expand this technology to domestic flights within the next few months in addition to using it at other points along the journey such as baggage drop.

  • Food Network's Ree Drummond reveals crash that injured nephew also broke husband's neck

    Food Network star Ree Drummond is opening up about the fire truck crash that put her nephew in critical condition and broke her husband's neck.

  • Forget about the frenzy over COVID-19 variants, viral evolution is normal

    Vaccines work on more than one part of the immune system and are still likely to stop viral variants.

  • People with immune issues – at 'high risk' for COVID-19 – remain hesitant about vaccination. Here's what experts say

    Organizations representing experts in cancer, organ transplantation and autoimmune diseases support COVID-19 vaccination for their patients.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Has No Efficacy Against South African Virus Strain, Study Shows

    According to a Phase 1b-2 trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University / AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) was ineffective against mild-to-moderate infections caused due to mutated virus strain in South Africa, dubbed as B.1.351 variant. What Happened: The study was led by scientists at the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit. The trial evaluated the safety and the efficacy of the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine in HIV-negative adults aged between 18 to 64 years of age. Median follow-up after the second dose was 121 days. Data showed that the vaccine was overall 10.4% effective against the variant. Of the 750 participants vaccine recipients, 19 (2.5%) developed mild to moderate COVID-19 more than 14 days after the second dose, compared with 23 of 717 placebo recipients (3.2%). The incidence of COVID-19 among the vaccine group was 731 per 1,000 person-years, compared with 93.6 per 1,000 person-years among the placebo group, for the efficacy of 21.9%. Of the 42 total cases of COVID-19, 39 were caused by B1351, for vaccine effectiveness against this variant of 10.4%. All 42 cases were mild to moderate, and no patients were hospitalized. The serious adverse event rates were similar between the vaccine and placebo groups. Only one severe vaccine-related event occurred, a fever of 40°C (104°F) following the first dose; the fever cleared within 24 hours, and no adverse events were seen after the participant's second dose. Why It Matters: The study concluded by saying that although the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccines against strains such as B1351 and P1 has begun, the only vaccines likely to be available for the rest of 2021 are formulated against the original virus. In early February, South African health officials stopped the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine's rollout to investigate reports that it offered little protection against mild-to-moderate disease. Instead, the country switched to using the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine to immunize healthcare workers. Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.14% at $49.98 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEMA Investigating Coagulation Cases After Several European Countries Pause AZN Shot; Findings Expected This Thursday: ReutersSuspensions In Europe Will Not Disturb AstraZeneca Vaccine's Global Roll Out: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • It's artichoke season! Here's how to prep and cook them

    Cooking fresh artichokes is actually pretty easy once you get the hang of trimming them.

  • U.S. senators urge Biden to drop trade waivers, prioritize U.S. firms in COVID relief effort

    Thirteen Democratic U.S. senators on Monday urged President Joe Biden to act quickly to suspend waivers to the Buy American program that would allow foreign companies to bid for work funded by his $1.9 trillion relief bill. In the letter, spearheaded by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Sherrod Brown, the senators called on Biden to use his executive authority to temporarily suspend waivers before any contracts can be awarded. "In order to ensure that this spending provides the relief intended, we ask you to take steps to close loopholes that could allow the historic investments included in COVID relief legislation to go to foreign firms,” they wrote.

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years.

  • Airlines Almost Profitable Again as Bookings Soar

    Aviation leaders are expressing excitement that with COVID-19 vaccinations speeding up, the industry may recover sooner rather than later. Executives from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue...

  • Anti-Asian Racism in America is Not News, and That is Exactly the Problem

    A few blocks later, I hurried through the lobby and punched the elevator button, hands shaking. In the wake of the recent and numerous attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs), I realized I needed to speak up. Although these past weeks have been especially severe, anti-Asian sentiment in America is not new.

  • Sigourney Weaver Pays Tribute to ‘Alien’ Co-Star Yaphet Kotto: ‘Rest In Peace Parker… Over and Out, Ripley’

    Following the death of actor Yaphet Kotto earlier this week, Sigourney Weaver honored the actor with a memory from their days working on the set of “Alien.” “Every day Yaphet Kotto blew me away on the set of ‘Alien,’” Weaver wrote. “He just went for it in every scene, making the stakes higher and higher […]

  • Disneyland Will Reopen on April 30 After Year-Long Shutdown — But Expect Big Changes

    The theme park will be open to California residents only, as required by state guidelines, the company shared

  • Indiana stuck at home watching NCAA tourney, but solution to Hoosiers' coaching woes is coming to town

    Indiana was so bad this year that it missed a tournament held solely in its own state and ended up firing coach Archie Miller. But his replacement seems obvious if the Hoosiers bother to chase him.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Becomes Best Performing Asset Of The Decade, Returning Ten Times More Than Nasdaq 100

    After its recent surge to $60,000, Bitcoin has become the best performing asset class of the decade with an annualized return of 230%, data shows. What Happened: The data, which was compiled by CEO of Compound Capital Advisors Charlie Bilello, examined the returns of the 17 best-performing asset classes since 2011. Asset Class Returns over the Last 10 Years... Data via @ycharts pic.twitter.com/yRvdkIX1BV — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) March 13, 2021 Since 2011, Bitcoin’s cumulative gains have exceeded 20,000,000%, far outpacing the cumulative gains of the Nasdaq 100 and US Large Caps, which recorded returns of 541% and 282%, respectively. On an annualized scale, Bitcoin returned 230% - 10x higher than the Nasdaq 100, which was the second-best performing asset class. For the same period, U.S Large Caps recorded an annualized return of 14%, high yield bonds gained 5.4%, while gold returned 1.5%. Why It Matters: As more institutional investors have begun to pay attention to Bitcoin as an asset class, there is market-wide speculation that a Bitcoin ETF may soon be a reality in the U.S. A series of ETF-related job postings by Grayscale suggested that the largest digital asset manager with $40 billion in AUM might be gearing up for its own ETF launch. “The race to launch the first Bitcoin ETF is heating up,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research to Bloomberg. “It’s more of a question on when the SEC will approve a Bitcoin ETF, not if.” Price Action: Bitcoin’s price has retraced from its high of $61,054 on Sunday. The market-leading digital currency was trading at $55,360 at press time, down 1.78% in the past 24-hours. Image: Tech Daily via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlockchain Game Token ALICE Rises 60,000% in 30 Seconds Following Binance Listing© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Rebel priests vow to bless same-sex couples

    In defiance of church orders, a dissident band of Roman Catholic priests on Tuesday said they would continue blessing same-sex couples… a day after the Vatican said such relationships cannot be blessed. In some countries, parishes and ministers had begun blessing same-sex unions in lieu of marriage… setting off alarm bells among Church conservatives. That led to Monday’s ruling, backed by Pope Francis, which greatly disappointed gay Catholics. Now - an Austrian-based group known as the Parish Priests Initiative is fighting back.In a Tuesday statement, the group said they were deeply appalled by the new decree and that (quote): “This is a relapse into times that we had hoped to have overcome with Pope Francis.”"We will - in solidarity with so many - not reject any loving couple in the future who ask to celebrate God's blessing, which they experience every day, also in a worship service.”The rebel group led by Father Helmut Schueller has long been a thorn in the side of the Vatican. The group - now with 350 members from the ranks of the official Church - also wants rules changed so that priests can marry and women can become priests.

  • Ford backs out on promise to add new model at Ohio plant, union says

    Ford Motor Co. has backed out on a contract promise to invest $900 million at an assembly plant outside Cleveland for an unnamed product line that instead will be produced in Mexico, United Auto Workers officials said.