American, United to begin providing J&J COVID-19 vaccine to Chicago workers

Tracy Rucinski
·1 min read

By Tracy Rucinski

(Reuters) - American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday will begin providing workers with Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine at Chicago's O'Hare airport, according to letters sent to Chicago-based employees.

So far, U.S. airlines are not requiring employee vaccinations but are strongly encouraging them. The industry views widespread vaccination as a key element to a recovery in travel demand that has suffered during the pandemic.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said O'Hare is the first airport where it is rolling out a limited supply of the vaccines, which will be administered by Premise Health.

United said it is working in partnership with the City of Chicago and the Chicago Department of Health. The vaccination slots will be available on a reservation-only basis.

"Unfortunately, not having enough vaccines in circulation continues to be the biggest challenge," United said in its letter seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

