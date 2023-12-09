American Airlines launches nonstop flight from CVG to 'sunny' Cancun

As if Greater Cincinnati residents needed another excuse to escape the coming winter weather, American Airlines on Saturday launched a new nonstop service between the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Cancun International Airport.

The new flight route is the first international destination served by American Airlines from the Hebron airport, CVG officials said in a news release.

It's the airline's 13th overall destination from CVG, with the others including nonstop flights to Boston, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Austin, Dallas, Miami, Phoenix and Raleigh-Durham.

“Cancun is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving leisure travelers,” Candace McGraw, CVG's CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited for this additional option for local travelers to get to sunny Cancun and pleased to see the continued expansion of the Oneworld Alliance with additional international service from CVG.”

The new flight to Cancun is operating weekly on Saturdays with flights departing CVG at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are available at American Airlines' website.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: American Airlines offering new nonstop flight from CVG to Cancun