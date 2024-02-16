American Airlines launches service to Tri-Cities Airport. ‘Last piece of the puzzle’

The last of the “Big Three” airlines made its first-ever call on Pasco on Thursday afternoon.

An American Airlines Embraer 175 sporting American Eagle livery touched down on Runway 12/30 at the Tri-Cities Airport at 1:13 p.m., right on time.

The inaugural American Airlines flight with new non-stop service to Phoenix receives a water cannon salute from the Pasco Fire Department Thursday in Pasco.

It carried 33 passengers who had boarded at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

After a ceremonial blast by water cannons followed by de-icing, the incoming passengers stepped off the aircraft.

After a quick cleaning, 77 passengers from Pasco picked up celebratory cookies and water bottles, passed under a red, white and blue balloon arch and walked across the tarmac to the waiting airplane for the return 2-plus hour trip.

American is the third and last of the so-called legacy air carriers to establish a route to Pasco after United and Delta airlines.

“We finally have the last piece of the puzzle,” said Buck Taft, airport manager.

American will fly daily between Phoenix Sky Harbor and Pasco. It is an important new connection that links the Pasco airport to a global hub offering flights to hundreds of destinations.

Taft is eager to see it succeed and to see American consider adding more flights in and out of Pasco to more destinations.

Inside the Pasco airport, American’s ground crew uses a roving ticket desk that lets them move between gates as space is available.

The Port of Pasco, which owns the airport, is preparing to add technology at three gates that will let any airline use them in the future, making more efficient use of the existing space as the port contemplates a future expansion..

American has assigned a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft to the run. The aircraft is comparable to the equipment used by the other carriers that call on Pasco.

Local ground crew employees poses for a photo Thursday in front of the inaugural American Airlines flight to Pasco.

American announced last summer it would add the Tri-Cities Airport to its route map. Prices for round trip tickets begin at $529 for the main cabin and $1,079 in the premium cabin.

The addition of American promises to help boost traffic at the local airport into record territory. In 2023, boardings were just 1,000 shy of the record set in 2019.

American Airlines inaugurated its first-ever service to the Tri-Cities on Feb. 15. The airline will offer daily service between the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco and Phoenix Sky Harbor International.

Tri-Citians using the local airport can now choose flights by Alaska, Delta, United, Allegiant and Avelo airlines, as well as American.

Allegiant offers service to Phoenix, but uses the smaller Phoenix-Mesa Airport.

Local dignitaries take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the inaugural American Airllines flight with new non-stop service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.

