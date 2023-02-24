American Airlines Names Ex-Boeing Finance Chief As Chairman

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has named Greg Smith as independent chairman of the company's board of directors, effective April 30, 2023, succeeding Doug Parker, who will retire.

  • In December 2021, Doug Parker stepped down as the chief executive officer. Robert Isom, the then-president, succeeded him.

  • Parker said he would continue to serve as chairman.

  • Also Read: American Airlines' Q4 Bottom-Line Beats Street View; Prioritizes Profitability & Debt Reduction.

  • Smith joined American's board in January 2022 after a more than 30-year career at Boeing (NYSE: BA).

  • He most recently served as Boeing's Executive Vice President and CFO. He managed Boeing's overall financial activities and oversaw the company's manufacturing, operations, supply chain, quality, and program management teams.

  • A Wall Street Journal report noted that Parker spent over two decades as an airline CEO. He took the helm of America West Airlines just ten days before the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

  • In addition, Ray Robinson and Jim Albaugh will retire from American's board at the end of the current term, which coincides with the company's upcoming annual meeting of stockholders. Robinson and Albaugh have served on American's board since 2005 and 2013, respectively.

  • Price Action: AAL shares are down 1.07% at $15.70 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article American Airlines Names Ex-Boeing Finance Chief As Chairman originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing stock slides on delivery pause for 787 jets

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down why Boeing stock is moving lower on Friday.

  • American Airlines Chairman Doug Parker Plans to Retire

    Doug Parker, a deal maker who helped build American Airlines Group Inc. into the world’s largest airline, is retiring from the carrier’s board, closing a chapter in his decadeslong career in the industry. Mr. Parker stepped down as American’s chief executive last year, handing the reins to then-President Robert Isom. Greg Smith, a former Boeing chief financial officer who joined American’s board last year, has been named independent chairman, effective April 30, American said Thursday.

  • American Airlines former CEO Doug Parker to retire from board

    MARKET PULSE American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday said that Doug Parker, the air carrier’s former chief executive, will retire from his position as chairman on April 30. Parker, who stepped down as CEO last year, will be replaced in the chairman role by Greg Smith, who joined American’s board in January 2022 following more than three decades at jet maker Boeing Co.

  • Financial Watchdog Puts South Africa, Nigeria on Dirty-Money Gray List

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa and Nigeria have been placed on a global financial watchdog’s so-called gray list denoting nations with shortcomings in tackling illicit financial flows, a move that scars their international reputations and may raise costs for banks and asset managers.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningH

  • United Airlines says travel’s slow start to the year is misleading

    "March has some of the best looking trends we’ve seen," a United Airlines executive told investors.

  • Bandwidth (BAND) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenues

    High demand for digital engagement and strong contributions from messaging services enable Bandwidth (BAND) to beat fourth-quarter 2022 earnings estimates.

  • El-Erian Says Market Doubts Fed Can Hit Its 2% Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian says the financial markets are starting to doubt whether the Federal Reserve can bring inflation down to its 2% target.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar PeaksEl-Erian,

  • Warner Bros. Discovery misses on earnings, leadership remains optimistic

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • January new home sales rise to 670,000, above estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre break down January new home sales data.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • 3 Large-Cap Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

    Many large-caps reward their shareholders with dividends, providing a beneficial advantage. And let's face it, payday is always the best.

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 2 Super Semiconductor Stocks to Buy if It Does

    Strong gains could be in the cards for the Nasdaq-100 index in 2023, and the chip sector specifically is set to outperform.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Realty Income 20 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Sometimes, when you consider all of the facts, the tortoise actually ends up beating the hare. Here's the proof.

  • Reddit-loving day traders are making their chaotic presence felt again - and their risky behavior is fueling a stock rally that doesn't look sustainable

    Day traders are reviving the meme-stock playbook with big bets on speculative names.

  • GM to idle Indiana truck plant for two weeks as demand plateaus

    (Reuters) -General Motors said on Thursday it will halt production at its Fort Wayne Assembly truck plant in Indiana for two weeks from March 27 as inventory starts to outweigh demand with the easing of supply-chain snags. After two years of U.S. automakers scrambling to keep pace with demand amid a parts shortage, GM's decision to cut production of its highly-profitable pickup trucks signals a shift in the status quo. "GM probably is trying to maintain pricing power with this move but it's also contradictory to what they've been saying for a while recently that demand remains very strong," Morningstar analyst David Whiston said.

  • ‘Ignore the Noise’: 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy on the Dip, According to Analysts

    The political winds are pushing the energy industry ever further toward the green, promoting renewable power sources and electrification over fossil fuels. The irony in this is that certain rare metals, essential to a green energy economy, have taken on a new importance. In a sense, lithium is the new coal. This point was driven home just this month, when the Chinese battery maker CATL, a leader in the global market for electric vehicle battery packs, announced a changing to its pricing strategy

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Skyrocket, According to Wall Street

    If building an investment portfolio is like making a meal, growth stocks would be the spice. Hot and volatile, the right growth stocks can add some zest to your portfolio. But just like the real thing, the wrong growth stocks can turn a well-balanced portfolio into an unsavory disaster.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    One is a value stock and one is a growth stock, and they each offer something different for your portfolio.

  • Intel Cuts Dividend by 66% and Reiterates Forecast

    Intel announced Wednesday it will be cutting its quarterly dividend by 66%, saying the move “reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation.” Intel (ticker: INTC) announced in a news release that it will be cutting its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents a share , down 66% from its previous dividend of 36.5 cents.