American Airlines Names Ex-Boeing Finance Chief As Chairman

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has named Greg Smith as independent chairman of the company's board of directors, effective April 30, 2023, succeeding Doug Parker, who will retire.

In December 2021, Doug Parker stepped down as the chief executive officer. Robert Isom, the then-president, succeeded him.

Parker said he would continue to serve as chairman.

Smith joined American's board in January 2022 after a more than 30-year career at Boeing (NYSE: BA).

He most recently served as Boeing's Executive Vice President and CFO. He managed Boeing's overall financial activities and oversaw the company's manufacturing, operations, supply chain, quality, and program management teams.

A Wall Street Journal report noted that Parker spent over two decades as an airline CEO. He took the helm of America West Airlines just ten days before the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

In addition, Ray Robinson and Jim Albaugh will retire from American's board at the end of the current term, which coincides with the company's upcoming annual meeting of stockholders. Robinson and Albaugh have served on American's board since 2005 and 2013, respectively.

Price Action: AAL shares are down 1.07% at $15.70 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

