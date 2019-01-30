American Airlines to offer free Apple Music streaming on flights

American Airlines passengers have a new in-flight entertainment option.

Beginning Feb. 1, travelers with a subscription to Apple Music will be able to stream more than 50 million songs and music videos for free on flights within the United States. Passengers who don't have Apple Music can sign up for a free three-month trial during the flight. The service is $4.99 to $14.99 per month depending on the plan, with student rates at the lowest end and a family plan at the high end.

Until now, travelers who wanted to access Apple Music or other music streaming services on a flight have had to pay for pricey in-flight internet service (prices start at $10 on American) or download music before the flight to listen to offline. The latter is easy to forget ahead of a trip, leading to frustration at the airport for music-loving passengers.

Omg I just realized I forgot to download music to my phone from my iCloud for the flight and this is all I have for 6 hours omg I’m gonna die pic.twitter.com/bqRWSEVfus — 𝓜𝓪𝓳𝓸 (@themariajournal) December 17, 2018

There are like six screaming toddlers on this flight and I forgot to download any music before I left the airport WiFi 😎👍🏻🤘🏻 — Erin Hassett (@erinsmiller) February 24, 2018

American said the partnership with Apple, which is exclusive for one year, is part of its plan to boost its in-flight entertainment lineup. The airline recently added free movies and TV shows, free live TV (Sunday's Super Bowl included) and is adding high-speed internet service and power outlets at passenger seats to keep all those personal devices charged.

"It really brings home the point that we've got the ability to really have an experience on our aircraft just like you were sitting in your own family room,'' said Janelle Anderson, American's vice president of global marketing.

“For most travelers, having music to listen to on the plane is just as important as anything they pack in their suitcases,” Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, said in a statement. "With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places.''

The Apple Music option will be available on American flights equipped with its new high speed Viasat internet service, which had the bandwidth for streaming music, movies and TV shows. There are even custom American Airlines playlists curated by the airline. The Viasat internet service is currently available on 455 of American's 800 domestic mainline aircraft.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Airlines to offer free Apple Music streaming on flights