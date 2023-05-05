American Airlines has opened a new $250 million employee-only hotel in Texas, with 600 rooms — see inside Skyview 6
American Airlines opened its employee-only hotel in3 Texas, on January 30.
The "hospitality complex" is not open to the public, but is used to house employees for training and meetings.
The 550,000 square feet of space hosts 600 rooms, a fitness center, and sports courts, among other perks.
American Airlines has officially opened its brand-new $250 million employee-only hotel — known as Skyview 6.
Located at the carrier's sprawling corporate headquarters in Texas, the "hospitality complex" is not open to the public but is instead used to house team members for training or business meetings.
According to the airline, Skyview 6 was built in the same place American opened the industry's first Stewardess College in 1957, which was the carrier's flight attendant training facility.
American employees, including those at subsidiaries Envoy Air, Piedmont Airlines, and PSA Airlines, can stay in one of the 600 rooms.
On-site, workers will find myriad amenities, including a lounge space for studying...
…the "tavern" for socializing, relaxing, and playing billiards…
…a 10,000 square-foot ballroom to host large events or meetings, like the State of the Airline discussion hosted by CEO Robert Isom…
…a glamorous fitness center featuring 73,500 square feet of gym equipment, private group class rooms, and an outdoor exercise pool…
…and a courtyard, which will house some of the campus' over 400 new trees. There will also be a new outdoor sports area with volleyball, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts.
American told Insider that employees will also have a meal plan, which varies by workgroup and includes access to a grab-and-go market and a dining room.
Moreover, Skyview 6 is conveniently located near the company's training and conference center, as well as its flight academy building — perfect for pilots and flight attendants.
Also throughout the 550,000-square-foot complex, guests will find a plethora of art installations, like a compass-style ceiling above the dining room...
…and the "Globe of Firsts" on display in the courtyard. The art will "allow team members to see themselves in the piece, a nod to the role they play in shaping American's future," the company said in a memo shared with Insider.
The 12-foot stainless steel structure is inscribed with industry and company firsts, like Bonnie Tiburzi, who was the first woman to be hired by a major US airline in 1973.
I was the first woman to be hired as a pilot by a major US airline in 1973. When I first started, they called me 'the little girl' and a uniform for women didn't even exist.
The revolutionary Douglas DC-3 aircraft also found a place on the globe as it was built in the 1930s after strong insistence from American's then-president Cyrus Rowlett "C.R." Smith.
With the Skyview 6 facility now open, current and new-hire employees finally have a centralized — and amenity-heavy — place to train and meet.
"It's like a small city," American's former workspace culture and experience director Jonathan Pierce, who is now the company's global talent director, told local Dallas news outlet WFAA in 2019.
