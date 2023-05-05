American Airlines has opened a new $250 million employee-only hotel in Texas, with 600 rooms — see inside Skyview 6

Actual photo of American Airlines' Skyview 6 tavern. American Airlines

American Airlines opened its employee-only hotel in3 Texas, on January 30.

The "hospitality complex" is not open to the public, but is used to house employees for training and meetings.

The 550,000 square feet of space hosts 600 rooms, a fitness center, and sports courts, among other perks.

American Airlines has officially opened its brand-new $250 million employee-only hotel — known as Skyview 6.

The hotel opened on January 30 and, according to American, is fully booked out. Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Located at the carrier's sprawling corporate headquarters in Texas, the "hospitality complex" is not open to the public but is instead used to house team members for training or business meetings.

An American Airlines flight attendant serving passengers on a 2018 flight. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

According to the airline, Skyview 6 was built in the same place American opened the industry's first Stewardess College in 1957, which was the carrier's flight attendant training facility.

Aerial view of American Airlines Stewardess College, date unknown. A tribute to the college is located on the first floor of Skyview 6, according to American. University of North Texas Libraries/Tarrant County College NE

American employees, including those at subsidiaries Envoy Air, Piedmont Airlines, and PSA Airlines, can stay in one of the 600 rooms.

Actual photo of American Airlines' Skyview 6 bedroom. American Airlines

On-site, workers will find myriad amenities, including a lounge space for studying...

Concept image of the guest floors at Skyview 6, which will each have a lounge for studying. American Airlines

…the "tavern" for socializing, relaxing, and playing billiards…

Actual photo of American Airlines' Skyview 6 tavern. American Airlines

…a 10,000 square-foot ballroom to host large events or meetings, like the State of the Airline discussion hosted by CEO Robert Isom…

Concept image of the ballroom. American Airlines

…a glamorous fitness center featuring 73,500 square feet of gym equipment, private group class rooms, and an outdoor exercise pool…

Actual photo of American Airlines' Skyview 6 fitness center. American Airlines

…and a courtyard, which will house some of the campus' over 400 new trees. There will also be a new outdoor sports area with volleyball, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts.

Concept image of the courtyard. American Airlines

American told Insider that employees will also have a meal plan, which varies by workgroup and includes access to a grab-and-go market and a dining room.

The grab-and-go market at American's employee-only hotel in Dallas/Fort Worth. A coffee/wine bar will also be available for employees, per the carrier. American Airlines

Moreover, Skyview 6 is conveniently located near the company's training and conference center, as well as its flight academy building — perfect for pilots and flight attendants.

The lobby of American's employee-only hotel in Dallas/Fort Worth. American Airlines

Also throughout the 550,000-square-foot complex, guests will find a plethora of art installations, like a compass-style ceiling above the dining room...

The compass ceiling above the American Airlines' Skyview 6 dining room. American Airlines

…and the "Globe of Firsts" on display in the courtyard. The art will "allow team members to see themselves in the piece, a nod to the role they play in shaping American's future," the company said in a memo shared with Insider.

The Globe of Firsts at the American Airlines' Skyview 6 dining room. American Airlines

The 12-foot stainless steel structure is inscribed with industry and company firsts, like Bonnie Tiburzi, who was the first woman to be hired by a major US airline in 1973.

Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo in the cockpit of an American plane during her first days as a pilot. Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images

I was the first woman to be hired as a pilot by a major US airline in 1973. When I first started, they called me 'the little girl' and a uniform for women didn't even exist.

The revolutionary Douglas DC-3 aircraft also found a place on the globe as it was built in the 1930s after strong insistence from American's then-president Cyrus Rowlett "C.R." Smith.

American Airlines "Flagship Maryland" DC-3, which was the 10th put into service and took its first flight in August 1936. Pix/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Source: Simple Flying, American Airlines

With the Skyview 6 facility now open, current and new-hire employees finally have a centralized — and amenity-heavy — place to train and meet.

Aerial view of American's headquarters campus. American Airlines

"It's like a small city," American's former workspace culture and experience director Jonathan Pierce, who is now the company's global talent director, told local Dallas news outlet WFAA in 2019.

The gym at American's employee-only hotel in Texas. American Airlines

Source: WFAA

