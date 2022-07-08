American Airlines passenger arrested for stealing $10,000 cash in crime spree aboard flight to Miami

Incident unfolded aboard an American Airlines flight from Argentina to Miami (AFP via Getty Images)

An American Airlines passenger was arrested for embarking on a mile-high crime spree where he stole more than $10,000 on a flight from Argentina to Miami, according to federal authorities.

Diego Sebastian Radio, 29, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Tuesday after an eagle-eyed flight crew spotted his apparently suspicious behaviour on the flight.

The incident unfolded as the American Airlines flight was travelling over international waters from Argentina to Miami, according to a criminal complaint.

The suspect was spotted by a flight attendant repeatedly walking up and down the aisle of the plane and sitting close to two female victims, who were travelling separately with their respective family members.

The flight attendant approached the first victim and asked her to check her belongings to see if anything was missing, the complaint states.

When the woman checked her purse, she found that all of her money was gone.

She told the attendant that she had been carrying about $10,022 and around 13,800 Argentine pesos, the complaint states.

At that point, the second victim overhead the conversation between the woman and the flight attendant and also checked her belongings, only to discover that she was missing two credit cards, $710 and 520 Argentine pesos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers responded to Miami International Airport on Tuesday about a man aboard American Airlines flight 900 from Buenos Aires, Argentina, who was believed to have stolen cash and credit cards from two passengers in international waters,

Investigators said the flight crew called ahead to Miami International Airport and US Customs Border and Protection agents were there waiting for Mr Radio when the plane landed.

A search of his belongings uncovered the $10,732 in cash, 14,320 Argentine pesos and the second victim’s two missing credit cards, officials said.

Mr Radio then allegedly confessed to investigators to stealing the items.

The 29-year-old was charged with one count of theft of personal property valued at greater than $1,000 within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

He is being held on $250,000 bond at the Federal Detention Center in Miami ahead of his arraignment on 20 July.

American Airlines confirmed the incident on its AA flight 900 in a statement to The Independent.