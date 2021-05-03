American Airlines passenger attacks attendant: 'Cops aren't going to do anything to me'

Michael Hollan
·2 min read

An attendant was allegedly assaulted on a flight from Miami to New York City.

According to reports, a passenger on an American Airlines flight struck one of the flight attendants multiples times midway through the flight on Sunday. The attack was allegedly sparked after the passenger got into a dispute with attendants over garbage.

The passenger followed a separate flight attendant to the crew area of the plane to complain about garbage not being picked up, according to court documents obtained by Fox News. When the passenger began yelling at one flight attendant, another airline worker was called in for help.

When the second flight attendant attempted to separate the two, the passenger allegedly claimed that the attendant had pushed her. The passenger is accused of punching the flight and pulling her hair.

The two were then reportedly separated, and the suspect apparently continued to argue with another passenger. At one point, the suspect approached the flight attendant again and allegedly attacked her a second time. At one point, the suspect allegedly claimed that the "cops aren't going to do anything to me."

One of the other flight attendants on the plane reportedly asked the pilot to land the plane, but the pilot was unable to comply at the moment. Fortunately, an off-duty New York police officer was reportedly on the plane and helped restrain the suspect.

The plane landed at its intended destination, JFK airport, where authorities reportedly were waiting.

The court documents identify the suspect as Chenasia I. Campbell. She was reportedly taken into custody and is facing charges of interfering with a flight crew, which is a federal offense, NBC New York reports.

Campbell is reportedly a Brooklyn resident and is currently unemployed. She previously worked for the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.

The flight attendant sustained scrapes to the arm and cheek, bruises on her forehead and leg and a swollen hand, according to the court documents. She was evaluated by medical professionals but reportedly refused further medical assistance.

Fox News reached out to American Airlines for comment, but representatives for the company did not immediately respond.

