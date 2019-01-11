American Airlines pilots, flight attendants fall ill on Philadelphia to Florida flight

An American Airlines flight crew fell ill on a flight to Florida Thursday and asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Two pilots and three flight attendants on American Flight 1897, from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale, complained of an odor shortly before landing, according to an American Airlines statement.

The plane, an Airbus A320 with 137 passengers, landed at 11 a.m. local time.

"No passengers requested medical attention,'' American's statement said. "The aircraft is being evaluated by our maintenance team.”

The crew was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, according to local television reports. American spokeswoman Alexis Coello said late Thursday afternoon that the crew was not admitted and is no longer at the hospital. The cause remains under investigation.

