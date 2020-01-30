American Airlines pilots sue to halt flights to China

This Wednesday, May 1, 2013 photo taken at JFK airport in New York shows the American Airlines' new Boeing 777-300ER airplane. Just as they've made first class more enjoyable with new seats, tastier meals and bigger TVs, airlines are focusing on easing the misery of airports for their highest-paying customers and giving them a truly elite experience. At a growing number of airports, special agents will meet these celebrities, high-powered executives and wealthy vacationers at the curb and will privately escort them from check-in to security to boarding. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DALLAS (AP) — The pilots' union at American Airlines sued on Thursday to stop the carrier from flying to China and told members not to operate flight s there because of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American’s 15,000 pilots, asked a state district court in Dallas for an injunction to halt the flights. The union cited declarations by international health experts that the virus is a public health emergency.

“The safety and well-being of our crews and passengers must always be our highest priority — first, last, and always,” union President Eric Ferguson said in a statement.

Ferguson noted that several international carriers have stopped flying to China. Union leaders asked American's management to do the same, he said, “but to date they have not canceled any U.S.-China flights. We are therefore compelled to seek injunctive relief.”

American did not immediately respond for comment.

Earlier this week, American announced that it will suspend flights between Los Angeles and both Beijing and Shanghai beginning Feb. 9, while not changing the schedule of flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The union is seeking to stop all the flights immediately.

Union spokesman Dennis Tajer said some pilots expressed concern about flying to China, but American didn't force anyone to handle the flights.