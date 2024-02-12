American Airlines plane overruns runway when landing at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

An American Airlines plane overran the runway while landing at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport on Saturday night.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which the FAA said was caused by a braking malfunction.

American Airlines said in a statement that 99 passengers and six crew members were on board the Boeing 737-800. The flight took off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., and landed at DFW Airport about 7:40 p.m.

The passengers and crew were bused from the plane to the terminal, according to the FAA.

American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, said it will cooperate with the FAA’s investigation.