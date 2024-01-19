American Airlines plane slides off icy runway at Rochester airport

An American Airlines plane slid off an icy runway shortly after landing at a Rochester, N.Y., airport on Thursday afternoon.

After arriving from Philadelphia International Airport at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport around 4 p.m., the aircraft was taxiing to the terminal when it slid off the runway and into a snowy patch of grass.

The passengers and crew exited the plane safely and were transported to the terminal by bus, the company said.

No injuries were reported among the 50 passengers and three crew members.

“After landing safely in Rochester (ROC), American Eagle flight 5811, operated by Piedmont Airlines with service from Philadelphia (PHL) to ROC, exited the taxiway while in transit to the terminal due to snowy airfield conditions,” the company said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience.”

The plan was set to be taken out of service while undergoing inspection, the airline said.

Winter storms have blasted the U.S. this week, canceling or delaying thousands of flights. More snow is expected to hit the tri-state area and impede travel starting Friday morning.