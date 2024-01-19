American Airlines plane slipped off snowy Rochester runway shortly after landing

An American Airlines flight slid off of the taxiway in Rochester, New York shortly after it landed amid snowy conditions in the city.

American Eagle flight 5811 landed safely at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to statements from American Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Embraer E145 had just completed the approximately 250 mile journey from Philadelphia International Airport, the FAA said.

Upon landing, the aircraft slipped off the taxiway on its way to the terminal "due to snowy airfield conditions," American Airlines said. The city was experiencing light snow at the time of the landing.

NBC News affiliate WHEC in Rochester reported that the plane veered into the grass while turning after it landed.

Despite taking off nine minutes early, the plane landed nearly an hour late in New York, according to flight data website FlightAware.

None of the 53 passengers on the plane were injured in the incident, the airline said.

"Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience," American Airlines said in a statement. "Everyone on board deplaned safely and was transported to the terminal by bus."

The FAA said it will investigate the event. The plane will be towed off the taxiway and taken out of service for a full inspection, according to American Airlines.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com