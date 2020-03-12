American Airlines is reportedly capping fares for travelers leaving Europe following the US travel ban amid coronavirus pandemic

American Airlines is reportedly capping fares from Europe to the US.

American Airlines is reportedly capping fares for travelers flying from Europe to the US.

The move is reportedly a response to a 30-day travel ban declared by the US President Donald Trump Wednesday night, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Airlines said on Thursday that it would cap fares for travelers flying to the US from Europe, following a travel ban declared by the US President Donald Trump in an address to the nation Wednesday night.

CNBC reported the news amid a market rout that saw American shares fall 11% before trading was halted.

Trump made the decision as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak worsens internationally and intensifies in the US.

American earlier posted an extensive response to the White House's decision, which takes effect March 13.

The restrictions affect the so-called Schengen Area of Europe, a region of generally unrestricted travel.

The 26 affected countries are: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

American pointed out that the "United Kingdom and Ireland are not part of the Schengen Area."

American operates 15 regularly scheduled flights from Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, and Zurich. The airline also serves Italy, but the near-total shutdown of that country has temporarily ended American's service there.

American provides guidelines to travelers

"Prior to boarding an American Airlines flight departing to the United States, all customers will be asked if they have visited a country within the Schengen Area, Iran or mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days," American said in its amended announcement.

"If a customer traveled to a country within the Schengen Area, Iran or mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the previous 14 days and is authorized to travel, they must enter the United States through an approved airport. Foreign nationals who have visited a country within the Schengen Area, Iran or mainland China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau) within the last 14 days will be denied permission to travel to the United States."

According to American, the approved US airports are:

Atlanta: Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Dallas-Fort Worth: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Detroit: Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

Newark, New Jersey: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Honolulu: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

New York City: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Los Angeles: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Chicago: Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Seattle: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

San Francisco: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Washington, DC: Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

American has capped fares in times of crisis before, most recently when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Puerto Rico in January.

