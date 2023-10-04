American Airlines Responds to David Ryan Harris After He Was Accused of Trafficking His Kids

American Airlines has apologized to singer-songwriter David Ryan Harris after one of its employees suspected him of trafficking his own children. The musician, 55, flew from Atlanta to Los Angeles last month with his two sons, Truman and Hendrix, and was met by four police officers and an American Airlines worker as they got off the plane. “Apparently, a flight attendant had called ahead with some sort of concern that perhaps my mixed children weren’t my children, because they were unresponsive during an interaction with her,” Harris said in a series of Instagram videos about the incident. On Tuesday, Harris posted a message he’d received from the airline saying its policies concerning suspected trafficking hadn’t been followed and the flight attendant involved offered “a heartfelt apology” to Harris and his family. Harris was critical of the airline for not responding to him until he resorted “to shaming” them, but nevertheless said he “wholeheartedly” accepted and appreciated the apology.

