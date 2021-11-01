American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage: Morning Brief

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·9 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Monday, November 1, 2021

It was a brutal weekend for one airline and a telling weekend on the state of America's labor shortage. 

American Airlines canceled about 14.3% of its flights on Sunday, according to data shared by the company to Yahoo Finance, in large part because it was unable to find staff to carry out operations. Staffing problems were most acute in the flight attendant category. The airline has canceled an astounding 1,623 flights since Friday, the data indicates. 

"We expect considerable improvement beginning tomorrow with some residual impact from the weekend," an American Airlines spokesperson told Yahoo Finance via email.

Bottom line here is twofold. 

First, if you are traveling this holiday season expect even more of a terrible experience than the one you remember from the trip to Oregon in 2019. Pick up a package of beef jerky and a protein bar once you make it beyond a checkpoint because you could easily be stranded at the airport at moment's notice. Airlines are going to have severe challenges in trying to flex up their workforces to meet the inevitable resurgence in travel after most of us didn't have a holiday season in 2020. 

Secondarily, to those on the Street saying companies are dealing with labor challenges just fine (those challenges include paying materially higher wages and finding the bodies to pay those materially higher wages) I say ... catch a clue. 

America's labor shortage — and all the ugly aftershocks associated with it — is getting worse and is an underappreciated earnings risk headed into 2022. The labor shortage is hurting sales at companies (restaurants can't stay open if there isn't someone to make the food) and profit margins.

I mean look at this commentary:

"Certainly, it's a very challenging staffing environment in the U.S., a little bit less so in Europe, but still challenging in Europe. In the U.S. for us, we are seeing, as I've mentioned a few calls ago that there is wage inflation. Our franchisees are increasing wages there over 10% wage inflation year-to-date that we're seeing in our McOpCo restaurants were up over 15% on wages, and that is having some helpful benefits, certainly, the higher wages that you pay allows you to stay competitive. But we're also seeing that is just, it's very challenging right now in the market to find the level of talent that you need. And so for us, it is putting some pressure on things like operating hours, where we might be dialing back late night for example from what we would ordinarily be doing. It's also putting some pressure around speed of service, where we are down a little bit on speed of service over the last, kind of, year-to-date and we did in the last quarter. That's also a function of not being able to have the restaurants fully staffed." — McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski on the company's earnings call

"We have seen some staffing challenges in certain parts of the country, but I think from the results we've been able to deliver, it demonstrates our ability to navigate through these challenges, whether it'd be staffing, whether it'd be any of the supply chain challenges or any of the inflationary pressures. When you look at it, one of the things that we've done during this time, as we've looked at adjusting the staffing levels and how do we manage through this, is we've also taken action to adjust store operating hours and when I say that we've really looked at the evening day part and pulled that back from an hours perspective and that has enabled us to redeploy staffing into other stores where we need it." — Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on the company's earnings call (Starbucks had to jack up wages recently).

"We have seen obviously some pressures in the near-term. Popeyes was most impacted throughout the third quarter. We saw some of that in late night, which is a big part of our business for Popeyes in the U.S. We also saw some of it in our distribution business in the Northeast, which impacted our ability to get some products out on a timely basis in the Northeast which had a bit of a drag on the business. There is pressure. There continues to be near-term challenges on the labor front." — Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil on Yahoo Finance Live.

And on that note, prepare your holiday travel and stock portfolio accordingly. Bring on Friday's October jobs report release.

Odds and ends

Game over for one Amazon disciple: Some sevens months into a likely nightmarish job as COO of GameStop, Jenna Owens has departed the retailer turn self-imposed tech player. Owens — a former top exec at Amazon and Google— was one of the first splashy hires by GameStop chairman and major shareholder Ryan Cohen, of Chewy fame. The regulatory filing gave no reason for Owens exit. GameStop didn't return a request for comment. As I have written, GameStop is a disaster with no clear path to being around in the year 2031. The company's lack of transparency with media (analysts no longer cover GameStop) and the investors who have propped up its stock aren't helping its turnaround. Shares have cratered 47% from their 52-week high on Jan. 27. 

For traders out there: Here are a couple names with interesting action (or potential upcoming catalysts) that caught my attention this weekend. By the close of Friday's session, eBay regained most of its earnings day plunge from earlier in the week on very solid volume. No clue who is stepping up to buy shares in this company which is seeing user declines but someone did, and it's a name to watch this week. Keep an eye on Harley-Davidson on news this weekend of a truce in the steel tariff war between the U.S. and European Union. These tariffs have really hampered Harley-Davidson on the cost front (while it's top line continues to be anemic because people are buying pandemic cars, not two wheelers). Cost relief, however minor, should help Harley. Hotel stocks such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt should be on your radar ahead of what could be more upbeat commentary from execs at a key conference in New York City early next week. I liked what Royal Caribbean had to say about booking trends on its earnings call last week, and the comments are likely to be echoed by hotel companies as we inch toward the holiday season. Airbnb's earnings this week could also shed light on the positive demand trends beginning to take hold. Royal Caribbean CFO Jason Liberty and Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta will be on Yahoo Finance Live this morning. 

EV maker Polestar: I spent this weekend cruising around in an all-electric Polestar 2 in a bid to better understand the soon-to-be public company (here is my chat with SPAC sponsor Alec Gores and Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath). I will say this: the Polestar 2 embarrassed the GM Chevy Bolt (which I also test drove, but I consider the Polestar 2 my first real electric car experience because the Bolt's overall experience was dreadful). Is the Polestar 2 perfect? No, I think it needs more cupholders, for example. Is driving an electric car absent headaches? No, as I learned driving around searching for charging stations and then investing two hours Sunday to go from a 66% charge to a 78% charge inside a Toyota dealership parking lot. Did I miss the engine sound? Hell yes. But all in all, it was a solid experience that reminded me of the very credible competition coming right at Tesla (a Tesla owner who parked near me in a Walmart parking lot said the Polestar looked great) from Polestar, Ford, Volkswagen and yes, even GM. It also left me thinking Polestar may have success as a public company if it could meet its production and financial goals.

Polestar 2, meet Harley.
A photo from the road of the Polestar 2, next to a 10 MPG Ford pickup truck, in front of a Harley-Davidson dealership. Credit: Brian Sozzi

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI, Oct. final (59.3 expected, 59.2 in September)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Constructing spending, month-over-month, September (0.4% expected, 0.0% in August)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Manufacturing Index, Oct. (60.5 expected, 61.1 in September)

Earnings

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Diamondback Energy (FANG) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Avis Budget Group (CAR) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $7.24 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $174 million

  • 4:05 p.m. ET: ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $183.47 million

  • 4:10 p.m. ET: The Simon Property Group (SPG) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion

  • 4:15 p.m. ET: Clorox (CLX) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion

Politics

  • The world leaders portion of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) begins in Glasgow with President Biden joining in the gathering today. The conference leader kicked things off Sunday saying “very frankly, we are not where we need to be” in the effort.

Top News

Barclays CEO Jes Staley steps down over Epstein inquiry [Yahoo Finance UK]

European markets head higher amid 'moment of truth' at COP26 {Yahoo Finance UK]

Treasury set for own tapering with $1 trillion in debt cuts seen [Bloomberg]

Op-ed: The most ambitious climate action plan ever attempted [Michael R. Bloomberg]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

LA, Long Beach target 'ugly hazard' of containers left near ports as supply crisis drags on

Investors: Put some crypto in your portfolio but ‘handle it with care’

Employers are firing more people over fake vaccine cards

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Long Lines Form at Miami Airport as American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights

    Long lines were seen at American Airlines hubs across the US over Halloween weekend, as the carrier cancelled hundreds of flights.According to the flight tracker Flight Aware, the airline cancelled more than 900 flights on October 31.These videos, taken at Miami International Airport on Sunday, show long lines.In a letter addressed to staff, American Airlines cited bad weather as a cause for initial delays, which developed into staffing issues, USA Today reported. The Dallas Morning News reported that at least some 180,000 people had been impacted over the weekend.Storyful has reached out to the airline for further comment. Credit: Daniel Verdad via Storyful

  • Barclays CEO Jes Staley steps down over Epstein inquiry

    Barclays had been shown conclusions from the regulator following a probe launched last year which have led to the agreement between him and the board.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gregg Moskowitz’ Interval Partners. Gregg Moskowitz has been the managing partner at Interval Partners since October 2011, where he oversees […]

  • What Is the Nifty 50?

    The Nifty 50 was a group of the most popular large-cap stocks on the NYSE in the 1960s and 1970s. Today it refers to an index on India's stock exchange.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Taper Looms For Stock Market Rally; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • Black Business Funding Doesn’t Have To Be A Struggle With Clearco

    If your eCommerce business is riding an upswing and needs capital to continue its upward climb, it’s worth receiving a completely free Clearco assessment to see exactly how much they can offer to move your enterprise forward. Connect with Clearco today and find out how much capital you can access.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Qualcomm?

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • Huge Silver Linings Underneath Amazon and Apple Earnings "Disappointments"

    Shareholders in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) didn't have a great earnings season, as both companies fell around 2% the day after their respective third quarter reports. Amazon's cloud computing strength helped offset retail weakness. Amazon missed on both revenue and earnings estimates, and its Q4 guidance came in below expectations as well.

  • Ryanair may drop London listing as trading volumes drop post-Brexit

    Ryanair said on Monday it is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange due to a fall in trading volumes this year after British shareholders' voting rights were restricted post-Brexit. Ryanair announced in 2020 that UK nationals, like all other non-EU nationals, would from January 2021 no longer be permitted to acquire ordinary shares. Ryanair has a primary listing on Euronext Dublin and its American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the U.S. Nasdaq.

  • Op-ed: The most ambitious climate action plan ever attempted

    The single greatest cause of climate change is burning coal. More than any other pollutant, coal has the power to defeat us in the battle to stop temperatures from rising to catastrophic levels.

  • 1,500 healthcare workers resigned in first half of 2021, bearing 'unimaginable burden': Janil

    A total of 1,500 healthcare workers have resigned in the first half of 2021, compared to about 2,000 annually before the pandemic, said SMS for Health Janil Puthucheary.

  • The CDC Meets Tuesday on Kids’ Covid Vaccines. What to Know.

    The meeting on Tuesday offers a final opportunity for regulators to limit access to the vaccine to high-risk children.

  • Supply problems beset Swiss manufacturing - PMI data

    Rising purchase prices and longer delivery times are still posing major challenges for the Swiss manufacturing sector, data from the procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday. The pace of workforce expansion was relatively muted despite solid levels of capacity utilisation and widespread scarcity problems.

  • Questlove: 'Head scratching' NFT boom may help spark music 'revolution'

    "Revolutions usually start with a lot of head scratching in the beginning — then they just become the norm," the musician said.

  • Big Tech is still headed for its biggest year ever, but Apple and Amazon could cut into profit

    Big Tech is still on track for its biggest year of sales ever by a wide distance, but holiday issues at Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. could mean a profit decline.

  • Top 8 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital

    In this article, we discuss the top 8 stock picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. If you want our detailed analysis of Michael Sidhom’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 3 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. Michael Sidhom has been the managing partner at Immersion Capital, a […]

  • What Federal Reserve tapering means for markets

    Expectations are high for the Federal Reserve to lay out plans next week to begin supplying less of its emergency monetary aid to markets. That doesn't mean shutting off its liquidity spigot.

  • Investors Are Moving Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profit to Catecoin (CATE)

    London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2021) - Catecoin (CATE) is built for creators. According to its team, they launched CATE to allow meme creators to "create and earn with their memes" albeit in a decentralized manner.This has been a good time for Meme coins, as seen with Shiba Inu (SHIB). For the past few weeks, SHIB recorded one breakthrough after another, taking over the crypto space and flipping over other coins in ...

  • 'It was a classless move': High school football team blows out opponent 106-0

    Inglewood Morningside's 106-0 blowout against Inglewood High drew a reprimand from The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section.

  • Oil drops on China fuel reserves release; OPEC+ meeting in view

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Monday as China's release of gasoline and diesel reserves eased concerns over tight global supply, while investors cashed in ahead of a Nov. 4 meeting of major crude producers that could increase future production targets. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.93, having risen 76 cents on Friday. The drops came after China said in a rare official statement that it had released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions.