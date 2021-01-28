American Airlines subsidiary grounds most of its planes, canceling 182 CLT departures

Joe Marusak
Updated

American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines grounded most of its planes Thursday after discovering what the Federal Aviation Administration described as “a maintenance item that required immediate attention.”

PSA Airlines canceled about 230 flights systemwide — including 182 departures from Charlotte Douglas International and one departure from Raleigh-Durham, according to officials and the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

The aircraft were voluntarily removed from service to inspect and and re-torque three nuts and bolts on the nose-gear doors, officials said.

“The airline voluntarily disclosed the matter to the FAA, and the agency is working with the airline to address the situation,” the FAA said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer.

The planes are Bombardier regional jets, according to the FAA. The PSA Airlines website says its fleet includes Bombardier CRJ700 and CRJ900s.

On Twitter, PSA Airlines said the planes “have temporarily been removed from service” to complete what the airline called “a standard inspection.”

PSA Airlines operates under the American Eagle name and has 130 planes, officials said.

“We’re working to resolve the issue and sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the airline tweeted.

American Airlines tweeted that it was “working to accommodate” PSA passengers “as quickly as possible.” The airline has yet to say when it expects PSA flights to resume and urged passengers to check their flight status at AA.com.

In the statement to the Observer, American Airlines said PSA removed most of its planes “out of an abundance of caution” to complete “a necessary, standard inspection on the nose gear door.”

“We are working with PSA and the FAA to immediately address the issue,” AA said in the statement. “We are working with our customers to arrange new accommodations on other flights and we are working to return the impacted aircraft to service.”

Only flights operated by PSA Airlines are affected, officials said, and all other American Eagle flights are continuing to operate.



Originally published

